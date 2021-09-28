Eagles snap count analysis: Week 3 at Cowboys

In their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles played 58 snaps on offense, and 77 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 58 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: Hurts' audition to be the Eagles' long-term answer at quarterback has not gone well the last two weeks after an encouraging Week 1 start against the Falcons. His accuracy issues remain a major concern.

Running back

• 35 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 18 snaps: Kenny Gainwell



• 4 snaps: Boston Scott



Analysis: It is absolutely wild that the Eagles had zero interest in running the ball against a Cowboys defense with an extremely injury-depleted front seven. They were missing six defensive linemen, a starting LB, and a starting safety, and Sanders only got two carries. How is that possible?

Wide receiver

• 57 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 50 snaps: Jalen Reagor



• 38 snaps: Quez Watkins



• 16 snaps: Greg Ward



• 4 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside



Analysis: Watkins continues to make impressive plays. Why is he getting fewer snaps than Reagor?



Tight end

• 34 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 30 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 4 snaps: Jack Stoll



Analysis: Goedert and Ertz had good games, statistically. They combined for six catches for 119 yards and a TD. However, Ertz had a drop deep in the Eagles' own end that would have given the offense some breathing room. As Ertz's physical skills erode away with age, those are the types of plays he cannot leave on the field.



Offensive line

• 58 snaps each: Andre Dillard, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, and Lane Johnson



• 39 snaps: Isaac Seumalo



• 19 snaps: Nate Herbig

Analysis: It looks like Seumalo is going to be out for a while, and possibly for the season. We'll likely get more information on his status today. Nate Herbig filled in for him. Let's go ahead and update the Eagles' starting offensive line combination chart.

Week LT LG C RG RT 1 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Brandon Brooks Lane Johnson 2 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Brandon Brooks Lane Johnson 3 Andre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Landon Dickerson Lane Johnson 4 (projected) Mailata or Dillard Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Landon Dickerson Lane Johnson

Heading into this matchup, there was concern about Dillard having to start in place of Mailata. The re-watch will reveal whether Dillard played well or not, but at a minimum, he seemed to hold his own. He was a pleasant surprise.

Defensive line

• 55 snaps: Derek Barnett



• 50 snaps: Javon Hargrave



• 49 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 47 snaps each: Fletcher Cox and Milton Williams



• 27 snaps: Ryan Kerrigan



• 26 snaps: Hassan Ridgeway



• 7 snaps: Marlon Tuipulotu



• 5 snaps: Tarron Jackson



Analysis: Brandon Graham's abilities as a run stopper have often gone underappreciated, and they were missed in this game. Williams started in place of Graham, with Barnett and Sweat making up some of those missed snaps as well.

Kerrigan has played 94 snaps so far this season, and has been shut out: 0 tackles, 0 sacks, 0 QB hits.



Hargrave continues to play at an All-Pro level. His efforts were wasted in this game.

Linebacker

• 57 snaps: Alex Singleton



• 49 snaps: Eric Wilson



• 31 snaps: T.J. Edwards



• 28 snaps: Patrick Johnson



• 17 snaps: Genard Avery



Analysis: The Eagles still need linebackers. Wilson has been a disappointment.



Cornerback and safety

• 77 snaps: Anthony Harris



• 76 snaps each: Darius Slay and Steve Nelson



• 67 snaps: Marcus Epps



• 48 snaps: Avonte Maddox

• 11 snaps: K'Von Wallace

Analysis: Wallace injured his shoulder in the first quarter and did not return. The Eagles are super thin at safety, and will presumably make a move this week if Rodney McLeod still isn't ready to go against the Chiefs Week 4.

