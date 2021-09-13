Carson Wentz snap count tracker

As you're aware, the Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts for a second-round pick that can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, or he plays 70 percent of the Colts' snaps, plus the Colts make the playoffs. Here we'll track Wentz's snaps as the 2021 season progresses.

Wentz played 76 of a possible 76 snaps for the Colts Week 1.



Game Snaps played Possible snaps % of snaps played 1 ( Loss ) 76 76 100.0 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 TOTAL (0-1) 76 76 100.0



The Eagles are on pace to receive a first-round pick from the Colts. We'll update weekly.

