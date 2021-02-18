Philadelphia Eagles 2022 draft picks

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far there has been one:

• The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts for a third-round pick in 2021, and a second-round pick in 2022 that can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the snaps OR he plays 70 percent of the snaps AND the Colts make the playoffs.

Round How acquired 1 Eagles' own pick 2 Eagles' own pick 2 From Colts, via Carson Wentz trade (can become a 1) 3 Eagles' own pick 4 Eagles' own pick 5 Eagles' own pick 6 Eagles' own pick 7 Eagles' own pick



