Philadelphia Eagles 2022 draft picks

February 18, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far there has been one:
• The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts for a third-round pick in 2021, and a second-round pick in 2022 that can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the snaps OR he plays 70 percent of the snaps AND the Colts make the playoffs.
|Round
|How acquired
|1
|Eagles' own pick
|2
|Eagles' own pick
|2
|From Colts, via Carson Wentz trade (can become a 1)
|3
|Eagles' own pick
|4
|Eagles' own pick
|5
|Eagles' own pick
|6
|Eagles' own pick
|7
|Eagles' own pick
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader