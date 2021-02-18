More Sports:

February 18, 2021

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 draft picks

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far there has been one:

• The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts for a third-round pick in 2021, and a second-round pick in 2022 that can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the snaps OR he plays 70 percent of the snaps AND the Colts make the playoffs.

Round How acquired 
 1Eagles' own pick 
 2Eagles' own pick 
 2 From Colts, via Carson Wentz trade (can become a 1)
 3Eagles' own pick 
 4Eagles' own pick 
 5Eagles' own pick 
 6Eagles' own pick 
 7Eagles' own pick 

Here are the Eagles' 2021 draft picks.

Listed by

