Philadelphia Eagles 2023 draft picks

May 18, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far there has been one:
• The Eagles traded a 2023 sixth-round pick and CB Jameson Houston to the Jaguars for CB Josiah Scott.
|Round
|How acquired
|1
|Eagles' own pick
|2
|Eagles' own pick
|3
|Eagles' own pick
|4
|Eagles' own pick
|5
|Eagles' own pick
|7
|Eagles' own pick
Here are the Eagles' 2022 draft picks.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader