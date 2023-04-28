More Sports:

April 28, 2023

Eagles select Illinois S Sydney Brown with 66th overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft

The Eagles used the 66th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Illinois safety Sydney Brown.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
081222SydneyBrown Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles third-round pick and former Illinois safety Sydney Brown.

With the 66th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Illinois safety Sydney Brown.

Brown had a very productive 2022 season, making 60 tackles, 6 INTs (plus a pick-six), a forced fumble, and a fumble return for a TD. He makes plays:


Brown is also a very good athlete who ran a 4.47 40, vertical jumped 40.5", and put up 23 bench reps.

The Eagles' needs at safety are obvious, given the departures of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps in free agency.

Brown has a brother, Chase, who played running back for Illinois, and is also very likely to be drafted. The Brown brothers grew up in extreme poverty, and yet found a way to make it to the NFL. (You'll have to click "Watch on YouTube" on the following video to see their story.)

