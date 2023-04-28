Eagles select Illinois S Sydney Brown with 66th overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft

April 28, 2023
With the 66th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Illinois safety Sydney Brown.
Brown had a very productive 2022 season, making 60 tackles, 6 INTs (plus a pick-six), a forced fumble, and a fumble return for a TD. He makes plays:
Brown is also a very good athlete who ran a 4.47 40, vertical jumped 40.5", and put up 23 bench reps.
Sydney Brown was drafted with pick 66 of round 3 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.68 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 32 out of 957 SS from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/3p0rHfAvsh pic.twitter.com/kabb3HOxWk— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023
The Eagles' needs at safety are obvious, given the departures of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps in free agency.
Brown has a brother, Chase, who played running back for Illinois, and is also very likely to be drafted. The Brown brothers grew up in extreme poverty, and yet found a way to make it to the NFL. (You'll have to click "Watch on YouTube" on the following video to see their story.)
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader