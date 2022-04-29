More Sports:

April 29, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles select Nebraska C Cam Jurgens with 51st overall pick of 2022 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Cam Jurgens appears to be Jason Kelce's heir apparent.

With the 51st pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Nebraska C Cam Jurgens.

The Eagles love athletic offensive linemen, and Jurgens certainly fits the bill.

With Jason Kelce's career winding down, Jurgens is a player who can eventually fill as the long-term center. Here's a fun thread of Jurgens mashing guys:

While Jurgens is a second-round talent, for this team to select a center in Round 2 is a questionable use of resources. The Eagles already field an elite offensive line that currently looks like this:

LT LG RG RT 
Jordan Mailata Isaac Seuamlo Jason Kelce Landon Dickerson Lane Johnson 
Andre Dillard Nate Herbig Jack Anderson Jack Driscoll Le'Raven Clark 
 Brett TothSua Opeta  Kayode Awosika  

The Eagles have a fantastic starting five, and ample depth, particularly at center, with Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo. Selecting Dickerson a year ago made sense, since he had positional versatility and could play all three spots along the interior of the offensive line. Dickerson was highly likely to play as a rookie. However, Jurgens is more of a pure center prospect, so he's likely to only see the field as a rookie if Kelce goes down. What's the rush? There were plenty of other very good prospects available.

