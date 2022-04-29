Philadelphia Eagles select Nebraska C Cam Jurgens with 51st overall pick of 2022 NFL Draft

April 29, 2022
With the 51st pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Nebraska C Cam Jurgens.
The Eagles love athletic offensive linemen, and Jurgens certainly fits the bill.
Cameron Jurgens is a OC prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.54 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 24 out of 497 OC from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/aHSL49kRol #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/uNAHpDKXWl— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2022
With Jason Kelce's career winding down, Jurgens is a player who can eventually fill as the long-term center. Here's a fun thread of Jurgens mashing guys:
Cam Jurgens (OC 51) is a mean dude pic.twitter.com/sQpQrx1Oqc— Draft Guy Jared (@StrangeJaredC) March 6, 2022
While Jurgens is a second-round talent, for this team to select a center in Round 2 is a questionable use of resources. The Eagles already field an elite offensive line that currently looks like this:
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|Jordan Mailata
|Isaac Seuamlo
|Jason Kelce
|Landon Dickerson
|Lane Johnson
|Andre Dillard
|Nate Herbig
|Jack Anderson
|Jack Driscoll
|Le'Raven Clark
|Brett Toth
|Sua Opeta
|Kayode Awosika
The Eagles have a fantastic starting five, and ample depth, particularly at center, with Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo. Selecting Dickerson a year ago made sense, since he had positional versatility and could play all three spots along the interior of the offensive line. Dickerson was highly likely to play as a rookie. However, Jurgens is more of a pure center prospect, so he's likely to only see the field as a rookie if Kelce goes down. What's the rush? There were plenty of other very good prospects available.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader