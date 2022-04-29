Philadelphia Eagles select Nebraska C Cam Jurgens with 51st overall pick of 2022 NFL Draft

With the 51st pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Nebraska C Cam Jurgens.

The Eagles love athletic offensive linemen, and Jurgens certainly fits the bill.

With Jason Kelce's career winding down, Jurgens is a player who can eventually fill as the long-term center. Here's a fun thread of Jurgens mashing guys:

While Jurgens is a second-round talent, for this team to select a center in Round 2 is a questionable use of resources. The Eagles already field an elite offensive line that currently looks like this:

LT LG C RG RT Jordan Mailata Isaac Seuamlo Jason Kelce Landon Dickerson Lane Johnson Andre Dillard Nate Herbig Jack Anderson Jack Driscoll Le'Raven Clark Brett Toth Sua Opeta Kayode Awosika

The Eagles have a fantastic starting five, and ample depth, particularly at center, with Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo. Selecting Dickerson a year ago made sense, since he had positional versatility and could play all three spots along the interior of the offensive line. Dickerson was highly likely to play as a rookie. However, Jurgens is more of a pure center prospect, so he's likely to only see the field as a rookie if Kelce goes down. What's the rush? There were plenty of other very good prospects available.

