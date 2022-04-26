Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFL Draft board

When personnel chief Andy Weidl and GM Howie Roseman are finished putting together the Philadelphia Eagles' draft board, it will typically include almost 200 players for the Birds to choose from on draft weekend.

Here, we'll put together our own smaller draft board (a little over 100 players), based on perceived scheme fit, team needs, personal preference, and things we've heard (not much this year), listed by round. As the draft progresses on Thursday and continues through the weekend, we'll cross off players as they come off the board, as we've done over the last few years. Bookmark, please.

We have three disclaimers:

Draft boards don't actually look like what we've laid out below. Duh. The Eagles will almost certainly draft multiple players that we missed below, as they do every year. The Eagles are among the most unpredictable teams to predict in the draft. I mean, if Eagles coaches and scouts watching from home were confused by picks in 2020, as was reported in a piece from The Athletic, what chance do I have at knowing what they'll do?

OK, now that we've sufficiently covered our butts, here's our 2021 Eagles draft board.

Trade up options Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Derek Stingley, CB, LSU Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State



• Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati: Gardner is 6'3 with 33 1/2" arms who runs a 4.41. Those guys get picked early. But in addition to his outstanding length and his plus athleticism, Gardner was productive on a stellar Cincinnati defense. In 33 career games, he had 9 INTs (2 pick-sixes) and 16 pass breakups. He is also a willing tackler (40 tackles, 5 for loss in 2021), which is a nice feature for an Eagles team that plays its share of zone defense.



• Derek Stingley, CB, LSU: Stingley racked up 6 INTs and 15 pass breakups that season, both of which led the SEC. In 2020, he didn't get as many hands on passes, because he has battled some injuries, and opposing offenses stopped throwing his way. In 2021, Stingley only played in three games, and his season ended in early October when he had a medical procedure on his foot. As a prospect, Stingley has (almost) everything you want in a CB1 — size, speed, ball skills, technique, and confidence. His freshman season was so impressive that it has kept his draft stock high despite concerns about his physicality, injury history, and enthusiasm for the game.

• Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: Hamilton is an absolute stud of a safety prospect with size, ball skills, athleticism, and smarts who some have as a top three player in this draft. However, because he plays a devalued position — and because some scouts clocked him at 4.7 in the 40 at Notre Dame's pro day — there's a thinking that Hamilton could fall in the draft. Hamilton has no earthly business falling to the Eagles' at pick No. 15, but if he does, the Eagles shouldn't overthink it. Just take the potential perennial All-Pro who oh-by-the-way also happens to fill a major need.

• Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon: Thibodeaux was the No. 1 recruit in the nation coming out of high school (via ESPN recruiting) and he was an immediate stud as a freshman in 2019, as he led the Ducks with nine sacks. In 2020, in a shortened season (7 games) his tackles were up (42) but his sacks numbers were down a bit (3). His numbers in 2021 were just OK (7 sacks, 2 FF). Heading into 2021, there were some who believed that Thibodeaux was the best prospect in the country. If he pans out in the NFL, Thibodeaux will win simply on his lightning fast first step, his speed around the edge, and his inside counter moves when opposing tackles overset. If he can develop a deadly speed-to-power rush, he has the chance to be a star.

• Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State: Johnson has had an interesting journey to certain first-round pick status. Coming out of high school, he had bad grades and was academically ineligible for scholarship offers. He played a couple of years at a JUCO school, excelled on the field, got better grades, and transferred to Georgia. He was productive in a rotational role, but transferred to Florida State where he could get more playing time. In 2021, Johnson had 12 sacks and 2 forced fumbles, and only continued to raise his stock with excellent performances both at the Senior Bowl and the Combine.

Stick and pick at 15/18 Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue Malik Willis, QB, Liberty



• Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia: Davis is a mammoth human being at 6'6, 341 who runs a 4.78 40. He had the second-best athletic testing measurables at the NFL Combine ever, behind only Calvin Johnson. He's an out-of-the-box stud run stuffer, with the potential to be so much more.



• Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama: Williams is a speed freak deep threat who had 79 catches for 1572 yards (19.9 YPC) and 15 TDs in 2021. If Williams hadn't torn an ACL in the National Championship Game, he'd be in the conversation as a lock top 10 pick. Even with the injury, which is more of a "garden variety" ACL tear, he still might go top 10.



• Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State: Like DeVonta Smith, Olave has a slight build, he is an excellent route runner, and he makes difficult catches look easy, though he does not possess Smith's contested catch traits. He is more of a deep threat than Smith, however, as he has great speed and ball-tracking ability. He won't remind anyone of Deebo Samuel or A.J. Brown in the run after catch department.



• Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas: Burks is a big-bodied WR, at 6'2, 225 in the same mold as guys like A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel, with versatility to line up in the slot, out wide, and out of the backfield. He is able to run through tackle attempts by much smaller defensive backs, and is a yards-after-catch beast. He has strong hands and was also a deep threat down the field, both running away from defenders on go routes, and making contested catches on fades. Route running will be an area for improvement at the next level.



• Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State: Wilson is a smallish receiver (6'0, 183), but he has the speed (4.38 40) to play on the outside in the NFL, but he also has toughness and run after catch skills to play in the slot. No matter where you put him, Wilson creates separation with his impressive route-running ability.



• George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue: Karlaftis is a power rusher and a high-effort, violent player who had 54 tackles (17 for loss) and 7.5 sacks as a true freshman in 2019. He only played two games during an already abbreviated season 2020 due to a COVID contraction and other injuries. He finished with two sacks. In 2021, Karlaftis had 4.5 sacks, a couple of forced fumbles, and four batted passes in 12 games, which aren't eye-popping numbers, but he was constantly creating disruption and was credited with 35 pressures by PFF (I kinda hate that stat, but whatever).



• Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: Willis is sort of a wildcard player in this draft, in that it's not expected that the Eagles will take a quarterback in the first round, and yet there's a decent argument to take Willis, specifically. He's a dual-threat quarterback whose running style is reminiscent of Jalen Hurts, in that they're both strong runners who can shake tacklers. He also shares some of Hurts' passing traits, in that his decision-making and accuracy need to improve. What sets Willis apart from Hurts, however, is his pure arm talent, which gives him more upside.

Trade back from 15/18, or up from 51 Daxton Hill, CB/S, Michigan Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson Arnold Ebeketie, EDGE, Penn State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Lewis Cine, S, Georgia Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan Travis Jones, DT, UConn Quay Walker, LB, Georgia Drake London, WR, USC Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa



• Daxton Hill, CB/S, Michigan: Hill is a smaller safety prospect at 6'0, 191, but he's an ultra fast player who can cover a ton of ground as a free safety, or man up against fast, shifty slot receivers. 4.38 40 (95th percentile), 6.57 3-cone (97th percentile).



• Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson: Booth is physical and athletic, and he plays with swagger, confidence, and energy. has the speed to run with receivers down the field, and he competes on contested catches. On the downside, while he has shown ball skills and the flare for the incredible catch, he only had 5 career INTs, which in fairness, was spent at times playing behind other future NFL corners.



• Arnold Ebeketie, EDGE, Penn State: Ebiketie immigrated from Cameroon and originally enrolled at Temple, where he didn't play much in his first two seasons, but had 42 tackles, 4 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He transferred to Penn State in 2021, and had 62 tackles (18 for loss), 9.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 blocked kicks in his lone season with the Nittany Lions. He is undersized (6'2, 250), but has some explosive athletic measurables.

• Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Lloyd filled up the stat sheet for Utah in 2021. In 14 games, he had 111 tackles (22 for loss), 7 sacks, 4 INTs (including a pair of pick-sixes), 6 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Lloyd has size, speed, production, and because he was a wide receiver in high school, he has the ability to make the most out of big play opportunities when they're there.

• Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia: Wyatt is a quick, disruptive interior player who impressed at the Combine and the Senior Bowl. He didn't have eye-popping numbers in college on a defense that probably just didn't have enough stats to go around. The bigger concern is that he's already 24 years old.



• Trent McDuffie, WR, Washington: McDuffie is thought of as an immediate starter because he's polished and smart. However, there's probably a limited ceiling due to his lack of length (5'11, with sub-30" arms) and splash play college production (2 career INTs, 8 career PBUs).



• Lewis Cine, S, Georgia: Cine is a big hitter who can fill fast against the run. He has also displayed good ball skills in 2021, as he had 9 pass breakups, a very good number for a safety. Unrated first-round possibility for the Eagles, if they trade back.



• Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia: Dean patrolled the middle of the field in Georgia's smothering, national championship defense in 2021. He's undersized, and while he did not work out at the Combine or Georgia's pro day, he's explosive on tape. Dean can cover running backs out of the backfield and blitz in the passing game. Against the run, he can either slither through blocks and make tough tackles in the box, or in pursuit outside of the tackles.



• David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan: Ojabo is inexperienced, as he has only played in 14 career college games. He was born in Nigeria, and moved to Scotland, before heading to the United States for high school. That makes his 2021 breakout season for Michigan all the more impressive, as he collected 35 tackles, 11 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 3 batted passes. He tore an Achilles at his pro day, dropping him from a potential top 15 pick into (likely) the second round.



• Travis Jones, DT, UConn: Jones is the "other" massive DT (6'4, 325) in this draft who could possibly go Round 1. He was unblockable at the Senior Bowl, consistently rag-dolling all-star offensive linemen.

• Quay Walker, LB, Georgia: In a Georgia defense packed with NFL talent, Walker is a player who has flown under the radar a bit. The first thing that jumps out about Walker is his size. At 6'4, 241, he has good length to affect passing lanes, and he can match up against bigger tight ends. He also possesses ideal athleticism to cover, and to run sideline-to-sideline against the run. But my favorite attribute of Walker's is his willingness to take on opposing offensive linemen, and shed their blocks with his violent hands. He is a three-down NFL linebacker, in my opinion, who could even sneak into the first round.

• Drake London, WR, USC: London had outstanding production in 2021 (88 catches for 1084 yards and 8 TDs in 8 games) before he got hurt. He made a lot of contested catches, sometimes out of necessity due to a lack of separation. London played in the slot quite a bit at USC, and one of the best things he does is work the open areas of the field against zone coverage. That type of player could be effective in an offense led by a mobile quarterback that is likely to see a lot of zone coverage from opposing defenses. And with a wide catch radius, London's presence would help a quarterback who doesn't always have pinpoint accuracy. His size is overstated. He's certainly tall at a hair under 6'4, but he's not exactly Harold Carmichael. Think Mack Hollins, size-wise. Very polarizing player.



• Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College: Johnson displayed some versatility in college playing both LT and LG. With a lack of length, he'll almost certainly be a guard at the next level, though he also got some looks at center at the Senior Bowl. He has been a late riser in the draft process after good showings in Mobile and Indy. Potential first-round pick.



• Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M: Green is a likely first-round prospect who has started at LG, RG, and RT during his college career. He's powerful in the run game, but also nimble enough in pass protection and getting to the second level of the defense. He'll probably be a guard in the NFL. On the downside, Green is thought to need some technical refinement. He also did not test well athletically.



• Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa: Smith is a considered a raw prospect coming out of Tulsa, but his blend of size and athleticism should be of interest to the Eagles, given Jeff Stoutland's ability to groom offensive linemen with upside. Smith is a potential firs-round pick, so it was interesting that the Birds brought him in for a top 30 visit, since the Eagles aren't exactly OT-needy with Jordan Mailata at LT and All-Pro Lane Johnson at RT. Perhaps the Eagles view Smith as a guard prospect.

Round 2 Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati Christian Harris, LB, Alabama Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State George Pickens, WR, Georgia Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming Logan Hall, DL, Houston Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska Darian Kinnard, OG/OT, Kentucky Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC Cameron Thomas, DL, San Diego State Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan



• Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma: Winfrey was something of a late bloomer as a JUCO transfer who flashed in his first season at Oklahoma in 2020. In 2021, he added some production to his obvious athletic traits, notching 5.5 sacks. But it was at the Senior Bowl where Winfrey made his money. He was unblockable during the week of practices, and unsurprisingly also dominated in the actual Senior Bowl game, collecting 5 tackles and 2 sacks.



• Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota: At 6'8, 384 pounds, Faalele will become the biggest human in the NFL when he is drafted. Oh and HEY, he's a former rugby player from Australia who doesn't have much American football experience! Remind you of anyone?



• Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor: Pitre is a versatile defender who can play safety and slot corner, and who was all over Baylor's stat sheet in 2021. He had 18.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles, which would both be impressive for a defensive lineman, to go along with 7 pass breakups and 2 INTs. Pitre is the type of defender who makes it easier on defensive coordinators to disguise coverages and show an assortment of defensive looks. He could be what K'Von Wallace has yet to show so far in his two years with the team.



• Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota: Mafe is an athlete who impressed at the Combine and Senior Bowl. During the 2021 season, he finished with good-not-great production, with 34 tackles, 7 sacks, and 1 FF in 12 games.



• Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss: It was reported that the Eagles had interest in trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Zach Wilson, who ultimately went No. 2 overall to the New York Jets. If there's a 2022 quarterback prospect who is similar to Wilson — both in terms of skill set and college career path — it's Corral. Both quarterbacks have plus "arm talent," good mobility, an aggressive mindset, and they blossomed later in their college tenures.



• Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati: Ridder is a dual-threat quarterback prospect with good size and a strong arm who led Cincinnati to a lot of wins over his college career. As a four-year starter, Ridder racked up an extremely impressive 44-6 overall record, and a career 87 passing TDs vs. 28 INTs. If there's a knock on him, it's inconsistent accuracy.



• Christian Harris, LB, Alabama: Harris played some safety, cornerback, and wide receiver in high school before settling in as an undersized linebacker in college. He was a tone setter in Bama's defense, with the athleticism to run sideline to sideline in the run game, and the ability to get to wide areas of the field in coverage.



• Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State: In three seasons (34 games) at Penn State after transferring from Lackawanna College, Brisker had 151 tackles (10 for loss), 5 INTs, and 14 pass breakups. He's a good athlete with size, a reliable tackler who will lay an occasional big pop, he has ball skills, and he has flashed some flair for the timely huge play.



• George Pickens, WR, Georgia: Pickens is an outside receiver with nice size who has all the tools you're looking for in an X receiver. He has the athleticism to separate, he's physical against press coverage, and he wins contested catches. He also has the flair for the spectacular catch. However, Pickens also comes with some injury concerns. He tore an ACL in March of 2021, though he impressively recovered in time to appear in Georgia's last two games.

• Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State: Hall led the nation in 2020 with 1,572 rushing yards. He was second to 2021 first-round pick Najee Harris with 21 TDs. In 2021, he rushed for 1472 yards and 20 TD. He has decent buul at 5'11, 217, and his standout trait is something that many would argue Miles Sanders lacks — vision. Hall's physical skill set (size, speed, and ability to change direction) are all fine and good (4.39 40), but he is a savvy, patient runner who knows how to set up blocks and weave his way through traffic. He is also a factor in the passing game, as he has 82 receptions for 734 yards and 6 TDs in 36 career games. Potential star behind the Eagles' offensive line.

• Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State: At 5'9, 211, Walker is short but dense, and well-built. He should be able to handle the physicality of the NFL. As a runner, he has good short area explosiveness as well as terrific balance, and he can make defenders look silly with his repertoire of jump cuts and other ankle-breaking moves. He also blazed a 4.38 40 time at the Combine. 263-1636-18 as a rusher in 2021, 13 receptions for 89 yards and 1 TD as a receiver.



• Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh: Pickett had an outstanding senior season during which he threw for 42 TDs vs. 7 INTs and a 67.2 completion percentage. He has very good pocket presence, mechanics, and when you watch him play you can pretty clearly see his competitiveness and toughness. His ability to escape the pocket, extend the play, and throw on the run gives me some Tony Romo vibes. Arm strength and small hands are red flags.



• Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida: Physical, 6'2 corner with 4.39 speed. Why isn't he being discussed more as an Eagles target?



• Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa: One of the popular first-round picks for the Eagles in early mocks drafts was Linderbaum, who has been labeled as a Jason Kelce clone for his athleticism and lack of ideal size. That never made sense. I mean, are you really going to draft a center in the first round and have him sit for a year? In Round 2, Linderbaum might make more sense, but even then... meh.



• Logan Hall, DL, Houston: Houston has had four defensive players get drafted in the first round since 2013, including DE Payton Turner (28th overall to the Saints in 2021) and DT Ed Oliver (9th overall to the Bills in 2019). Hall is probably a little too raw and lacking ideal production to go Round 1, but he's a likely Day 2 guy with intriguing size, power, quickness, and inside-outside versatility.

• Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming: Muma lit up the stat sheet in 2021, racking up 142 tackles (more than 10 per game) and 3 INTs (two of which were pick-sixes) in 13 games. In 2020, he had 71 tackles (8 for loss) in 6 games, or almost 12 per game. He has instincts, athleticism, and some pop.

• Darian Kinnard, OG/OT, Kentucky: Kinnard is a road grading lineman who has experience at LT and RT (mostly RT). Talent evaluators will have to decide if he is a RT or a RG at the next level. His appeal is that he is a brick wall who opposing defensive linemen cannot run through, and he is a strong run blocker who can move the line of scrimmage.



• Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC: Explosive speed rusher with disappointing production, though in fairness he did not have the same kind of "pin your ears back and go get the quarterback" luxury that other pass rushers in this class did.

• Cameron Thomas, DL, San Diego State: Like Milton Williams, Thomas was initially a DT in college who moved to DE. High energy rusher who had 71 tackles (20 for loss) and 10.5 sacks in 2021.



• Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan: Raimann was a foreign exchange student from Austria who played wide receiver in high school, and enrolled at Central Michigan as a tight end. In his first two collegiate seasons, he had 20 catches for 164 yards. Prior to his junior season, he moved to left tackle, basically because Central Michigan didn't have one. He has since flourished in that role and has a decent chance of landing in Round 1.



Round 3 Cam Taylor-Britt, CB/S, Nebraska Nik Bonitto, SAM, Oklahoma Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State Marcus Jones, CB/KR/PR, Houston Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia DeAngelo Malone, SAM, Western Kentucky Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn J.T. Woods, S, Baylor Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State



• Cam Taylor-Britt, CB/S, Nebraska: Taylor-Britt is a versatile player who has had success both at safety and cornerback for Nebraska. For example, in 2019 playing (mostly) safety, he had four forced fumbles, and three INTs (including a pick-6). As a corner in 2021, he had 51 tackles and 11 pass breakups. He is a physical, aggressive hitter in run support, and a smart player who is particularly good in zone coverage.

• Nik Bonitto, SAM, Oklahoma: 16 sacks the last two seasons, particularly skilled at spying athletic quarterbacks. Easy fit at SAM in the Eagles' scheme behind Hassan Reddick.



• Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina: Enagbare plays the "Buck" linebacker spot in South Carolina's defense. The short explanation of the "Buck" position is an edge rusher who will sometimes line up inside on obvious passing downs, but who also sees time as an off-ball linebacker, tasked with coverage duties. He had 14 sacks over the last three seasons in that role. His role will be a little more simplified in the NFL as a 4-3 DE.



• DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M: Leal entered the 2021 season with a chance to be a top 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his first two seasons at Texas A&M, Leal become the Aggies' best defender, and they lined him up everywhere along the defensive line. He had a disappointing 13 career sacks, though 8.5 of them came in 2021. His run defense has been inconsistent. Talent player, but underachieved.



• Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State: Andersen is one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft, due to his extremely rare versatility, size, and athleticism. He played quarterback and running back at Montana State before flipping to linebacker. In 2021, Andersen had 147 tackles (14 for loss), 2 sacks, 2 INTs, and 7 PBUs. His size-athleticism measurables are outstanding, as he ran a 4.42 at 6'4, 243.

• Marcus Jones, CB/KR/PR, Houston: Jones had a hell of a season in 2021. He had 47 tackles, 5 INTs, 13 pass breakups, and he returned 4 kick/punts for touchdowns, bringing his career KR/PR TD return count to 9. He also even had 10 receptions on offense for 109 yards and a TD.



• Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina: Back in November, Howie Roseman made a rare visit to a college game when he saw Pittsburgh take on North Carolina. Most assumed that Roseman was there to see Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, which is probably true, but he no doubt was also watching Howell. Some had Howell as the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft before the start of the 2021 college season, but his production dropped off after the Tar Heels lost four skill players — running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, as well as wide receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome — to the NFL. Still, Howell's body of work at UNC is impressive, especially for a player who started as a true freshman. Without his 2020 weapons around him, it should be noted that Howell became more of a runner in 2021, rushing 170 times for 825 yards and 11 TDs, when he only had 181 rushing yards in his previous two seasons combined.



• Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia: The Eagles love versatile offensive linemen like Salyer, who has played all five OL spots over the course of his career at Georgia. In the NFL, he'll very likely be a guard.



• DeAngelo Malone, SAM, Western Kentucky: Malone was an undersized, but very productive pass rusher for WKU. In 14 games in 2021, he has 94 tackles (17.5 for loss), 9 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. Over the last three seasons, he has 26.5 sacks.



• Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State: Ruckert didn't put up huge numbers at Ohio State playing in an offense with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. In 2021, for example, he had 26 catches for 309 yards and 3 TDs. However, when the ball came his way, he was a reliable receiver, and a threat in the red zone. In an Eagles offense where DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert are going to be the priorities in the passing offense, a player like Ruckert, who doesn't demand much of a target share but will make the plays when they come his way, would make a lot of sense as a TE2.



• Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis: Memphis has a recent history of putting explosive offensive playmakers into the NFL, from Tony Pollard, to Antonio Gibson, to Kenny Gainwell. Austin is a waterbug type, who has put up big numbers the last two seasons. In 2020, he had 63 catches for 1053 yards and 11 TDs. In 2021, he had 74 catches for 1149 yards and 8 TDs. He was also a weapon as a returner for Memphis, with punt return TDs in each of the last two seasons.

• Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska: Like Linderbaum above, Jurgens is a highly athletic but undersized center. Jurgens is reportedly "not going to make it past the Eagles at pick 51." Round 2 would be a little rich for a center who won't even play as a rookie, barring injury. In Round 3 or later? Sure.



• Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss: Williams aligned as a 4-3 DE as well as a 3-4 OLB with experience dropping into coverage, and he has rushed from the inside on obvious passing downs. In his senior season, Williams racked up 12.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles. He also impressed at the NFL Combine by running a 4.46 40. So why isn't this guy going Round 1? Well, he's bad against the run, and until he gets that fixed he's going to be a sub-package player only. There are also serious off-field concerns. Pencil him in for the Cowboys.



• Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama: Tolbert has decent size and a career 17.6 yards per catch average. Over the last two seasons (23 games), he had 146 catches for 2559 yards and 16 touchdowns. That would be 111 yards per game during that span. Deep threat.



• Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn: Throughout his college career, McCreary has faced the SEC's elite, like Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, Treylon Burks, George Pickens, Terrace Marshall, and others, in addition to other great college receivers like Jahan Dotson and Rashod Bateman. He'll be battle tested when he enters the NFL. He is a physical, sticky corner with good ball production numbers in each of the last three years for Auburn, however, he's also a 5'11 corner with sub-29" arms who ran a 4.5 40.



• J.T. Woods, S, Baylor: Woods had 5 INTs in 2021, and 3 in 2020. He has excellent speed (4.36) and could play deep responsibilities in the Eagles' defense.



• Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State: Offensive tackle from Washington State, huh? 😱. That's about where the comparisons to Andre Dillard end. Lucas has great length, at 6'6, 315, and he's a brick wall against power rushers, though he doesn't have anything close to Dillard's athleticism. Lucas has been a four-year starter for WSU at RT, and that's where his future is in the NFL, with maybe some potential to also kick inside to RG. Over his college career, Lucas has been a model of consistency.

Round 4 Zach Tom, C, Wake Forest Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia Braxton Jones, OT, Soutern Utah State Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati Myjai Sanders, SAM, Cincinnati Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama Alontae Taylor, CB/S, Tennessee Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame Carson Strong, QB, Nevada



• Zach Tom, C, Wake Forest: The Eagles love them some versatile offensive linemen, and Tom played both at OT and C at Wake Forest. His home in the NFL will almost certainly be at center, and he brings outstanding athleticism to the position. Give Jeff Stoutland a year to coach this guy up to eventually take over for Jason Kelce.



• Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida: Pierce didn't get as many opportunities as he should have while playing in a running back by committee offense at Florida. Over his four years in college, he only had 329 career carries, with a season high of 106. In 2021, he had 16 total TDs, and he was a standout during Senior Bowl practices. At 5'10, 218, Pierce has a low center of gravity. He has great balance, lateral agility, and tackle-breaking power. He also has some receiving chops, as he caught 19 passes for 216 yards and 3 TDs, again, in limited usage.

• Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson: Ross was a star for Clemson as a true freshman in 2018, when he had 46 catches for 1,000 yards (21.7 YPC) and 9 TDs in route to a National Championship. In the National Championship Game against Alabama, he had 6 catches for 153 yards and a TD. He has good size, and he uses it well, boxing out defenders on in-breaking routes, and winning 50-50 balls down the field and in the red zone. He also shows good hands at times, though he will have occasional concentration drops. Normally, Ross would be thought of as a first-round pick. However, he comes with significant injury risks. In his sophomore season in 2019, his production fell off some (66-865-8), and in 2020, he missed the entire season with "congenital fusion in his spine," a condition he has had since birth, but only found about after getting x-rays on what was thought to be a stinger. Ross was cleared to play in 2021, but he only had 46 catches for 514 yards (11.2 YPC) and 3 TDs. Very difficult player to project.

• Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia: Woods enrolled at Oklahoma State as a quarterback before transitioning to tight end. He didn't do much in three years there, but he broke out in 2021 after transferring to Virginia, where he caught 44 passes for 598 yards and 8 TDs in his senior season. There are a number of tight ends in this draft with much better career production, but any team drafting Woods will do so on his size and athletic potential. His profile is reminiscent of Tyree Jackson's.



• Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah State: Jones has ideal length with his 35 3/8" arms, and he is an easy mover with good feet and agility who is willing to finish blocks. The Eagles' line could use a developmental guy who can be a swing tackle off the bench in the short-term, and a potential starter down the line. Jones is a guy who has size and physical skills that Jeff Stoutland can mold over time.



• Cobe Bryant, CB, Cincinnati: The Bearcats had an outstanding cornerback duo in Gardner and Bryant, who racked up 9 INTs and 35 pass breakups over the least four seasons. Bryant is a smart corner who excels in zone coverage, and would be an easy fit in Jonathan Gannon's defense.



• Myjai Sanders, SAM, Cincinnati: Extremely skinny pass rusher at 6'5, 228 who racked up 24.5 sacks in three years at Cincy. He's going to have to develop as a SAM linebacker in the NFL, or prove that he can be productive enough for a team to give him snaps as a situational pass rusher in high leverage situations.



• Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama: Over his career at Alabama, Robinson has been behind guys like Najee Harris, Josh Jacobs, Damien Harris, and Bo Scarbrough, and as a result only had 274 career carries in four years heading into the 2021 season. In 2021, it was finally Robinson's turn, and he carried 270 times for 1336 yards (4.9 YPC) and 14 TDs. Robinson is a big back at 6'2, 225, and while he isn't often going to break off long runs, he is a hard runner who makes opposing defenders put him on the ground. He is also a competent pass catcher out of the backfield.

• Alontae Taylor, CB/S, Tennessee: In 12 games for Tennessee in 2021, Taylor had 60 tackles, 2 INTs (one of which was a pick-six), 6 PBUs, and a FF. He enrolled at Tennessee as a wide receiver, but flipped to the defensive side of the ball. Taylor is a physical, versatile corner/safety with some ball skills.

• Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State: Emerson has great size at 6'2, 201 pounds, and would be a nice fit in Jonathan Gannon's zone-heavy scheme. He's also fast enough (4.53 40) to run with most big-bodied NFL wide receivers. He had 72 tackles and 11 pass breakups in 11 games in 2020. His production dipped a bit in 2021, as he had 49 tackles and three pass breakups. On the downside statistically, he only had 1 career INT, and that was in 2019.



• Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State: Kolar reminds me a little bit of a poor man's Zach Ertz in that he has great hands, he wins on contested catches against smaller safeties, he uses his body well to shield defenders from the football against man coverage, and he is savvy in finding holes in the defense against zone coverage. Also like Ertz, he's not going to wow anyone with his athleticism, he's not known as a great blocker, and he's not exactly a scary runner after the catch.



• Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame: Williams is pound for pound one of the best tackle-breaking running backs in the nation. Whether he's breaking defenders' ankles with combination jukes, or simply staying on his feet through contact because of his outstanding balance, Williams is almost cat-like in his running style, and very fun to watch. He is also thought of a tough, willing participant in pass protection, and he has receiving chops, with 77 receptions over the last two seasons.

• Carson Strong, QB, Nevada: Strong completed over 70 percent of his passes in each of the last two seasons. He has good height, a compact delivery, decent arm strength, good accuracy in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, and he can decisively get the ball out quickly. On the downside, he's not a factor as a runner, and he has potential long-term knee issues.

Round 5 Matt Arainza, P, San Diego State Jeffrey Gunter, SAM, Coastal Carolina Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina Verone McKinley, S, Oregon Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State David Bell, WR, Purdue Jesse Luketa, SAM, Penn State Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (OH)



• Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State: I mean, he hits 80-yard punts.



• Jeffrey Gunter, SAM, Coastal Carolina: Gunter had 17 sacks the last three seasons, and he had decent testing numbers at the Combine. If you watched Coastal's game against BYU in 2020 "Mullets vs. Mormons," you saw that Gunter (cough) plays with an edge.



• Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina: Likely had a pair of very productive seasons to close his college career, and some ridiculous yards per catch averages from a tight end. He finished second in the nation among tight ends in 2021 in receiving yards (912) and touchdowns (12), with 20.0 yards per catch in 2020, and 15.5 yards per catch in 2021.



• Verone McKinley, S, Oregon: McKinley doesn't have great size (5'10, 198), and he didn't have a great workout at the Combine, but he is a highly instinctual, productive, playmaking safety who had 77 tackles and 6 INTs for Oregon in 2021.



• Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State: Smith was a highly rated player coming out of high school (22nd ESPN, 39th Rivals) who didn't have much in the way of splash plays (one career INT, 1 FF) at Penn State, but did at least have decent tackle production in 2021 (81 tackles, second on the team). Any team drafting Smith will be doing so on his impressive blend of size and athleticism, not his production.

• David Bell, WR, Purdue: Outstanding production (averaged 8 catches and 102 yards per game over a 29-game college career) at a school not exactly known as an offensive powerhouse. Very bad athletic measurables.



• Jesse Luketa, EDGE, Penn State: We'll call Luketa a SAM backer, because that's likely what his role would be with the Eagles if they were to draft him. He played both at linebacker and defensive end for Penn State, and while he was very well regarded by coaches there, his overall college production (0.5 career sacks) left plenty to be desired.



• Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati: Ford is a transfer from Alabama who broke out in 2021 for Cincinatti, carrying 200 times for 1238 yards (6.2 YPC) and 19 TDs. He is a prospect with a nice combination of balance, vision, and speed, but it was somewhat disappointing that he only weighed in at 210 when Cincy had him listed all season at 220.



• Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (OH): In 2018, Robinson had 13 catches for 156 yards and 4 TDs as a wide receiver. In 2019, he had 14 catches for 296 yards. In 2020, he moved to the defensive side of the ball, not to be a defensive back, but, um, an edge rusher? You don't see that very often. Robinson wasn't even a starter (4.5 sacks in 12 games), but as a situational pass rusher he brings unique athleticism to the table, and he tested well at the Combine.

Late Day 3 Tyler Algeier, RB, BYU Zamir White, RB, Georgia Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan Abram Smith, RB, Baylor Zonovan "Bam" Knight Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky Zachary Carter, DL, Florida D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota Cole Turner, TE, Nevada Obinna Eze, OT, TCU Jordan Stout, P, Penn State Jake Camarda, P, Georgia



• Tyler Algeier, RB, BYU: Over the last two seasons, Algeier has racked up 2731 rushing yards and 36 TDs on 426 carries (6.4 YPC). He's a big back at 224 pounds who has good vision, contact balance, a nose for the end zone in goal line situations, and juuust enough speed to make the occasional explosive play.

• Zamir White, RB, Georgia: White was a five-star recruit out of high school (10th in the nation, per Rivals). He was sort of thought to be the next in line of great Georgia running backs, after Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and D'Andre Swift, but he suffered an ACL tear his senior year in high school, and then another one his freshman year in college. At Georgia, he has not had the same explosive impact as those other great Georgia running back prospects. He is a physical, "one cut and go" downhill runner, who also excels in pass protection. In three years at Georgia, he has 369 carries for 1959 yards (5.3 YPC) and 24 TDs. He is not much of a threat out of the backfield as a receiver, as he only has 17 career catches.

• Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan: The Eagles can use a younger, more durable version of Jordan Howard. Haskins is a big 228-pound between the tackles banger who is going to get you the yardage that is there, but isn't much of a threat for home runs. He'll be a chain-mover in the NFL, and would be a good fit as a rotational back for any run-heavy offense.



• Abram Smith, RB, Baylor: Smith is a fun prospect in that he played LB as a junior (48 tackles, five for loss, and a sack), but had a huge senior season as a running back, finishing fifth in the nation with 1,601 rushing yards on 6.2 yards per carry. He has good size, good enough speed, and he's a physical "get it and go" runner.



• Zonovan "Bam" Knight: Knight isn't a wrecking ball of a runner, but he does break more than his share of tackles because of his ability to maintain balance through contact. He also has good vision, he hits open holes, he understands angles, and he typically gets the most meat on the bone reasonably possible on every run. In my opinion, he is an ideal backup running back who will get you the yards that are there without sacrificing what has been blocked up for him.



• Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky: Zappe had video game production in 2021, throwing for 5,967 yards and 62 TDs for Western Kentucky, both of which were new single-season NCAA records. 2021 was Zappe's only season at the FBS level. He transferred from Houston Baptist, where he also put up monster numbers. A lack of ideal arm strength will be Zappe's main challenge to overcome at the pro level. He could stick as a backup, but his ceiling will always be limited.

• Zachary Carter, EDGE, Florida: Carter is an inside-outside versatile defensive lineman with 17 sacks over his last three seasons at Florida, with 7.5 in 2021 playing DE in their 3-4 defense. He played both on the interior, and at times outside of the OT, and was mostly a power rusher.

• D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State: Jackson put up huge numbers in 2021, making 119 tackles (20 for loss), 6 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF, and 5 pass breakups. He is a tough, aggressive, downhill, enthusiastic run stopper with some blitzing upside, but he's not an ideal defender against the pass, even though he has good speed. He has a chance to carve out a nice career as a special teams thumper.



• Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota: Waletzko is 6'8 with 36 1/8" arms, and he has good athleticism. He needs to add strength. Developmental prospect.



• Cole Turner, TE, Nevada: Over the last two seasons (20 games) Turner had 111 catches for 1,282 yards (11.5 YPC) and 19 TDs. He is a wide receiver turned tight end with obvious passing game chops, and at 6'6 is a weapon in the red zone. He will be a move tight end in the NFL.



• Obinna Eze, OT, TCU: Eze is a long (6'7, 36 1/2" arms) offensive tackle prospect originally from Nigeria, who is likely to go on Day 3. In that sense, he fits the theme of the Eagles' taking shots on big, athletic late Day 3 offensive tackles from overseas, like they did with Jordan Mailata and Prince Tega Wanogho. Eze also comes from TCU, where the Eagles recently drafted a pair of offensive linemen in Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Matt Pryor.



• Jordan Stout, P, Penn State: Matt Araiza gets all the publicity, but Stout is another draft-worthy punter, who averaged 46.0 yards per punt in a cold weather stadium in 2021.



• Jake Camarda, P, Georgia: Camarda averaged at least 46.6 yards per punt in each of the last three seasons at Georgia. He also ran a 4.56 40 at the Combine.

UDFA Jeremiah Hall, FB, Oklahoma Jake Hansen, LB, Illinois Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia Marcelino McCrary-Ball, S, Indiana Tre Sterling, S, Oklahoma State Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee



• Jeremiah Hall, FB, Oklahoma: Yeah baby, a fullback! In 2021, Hall had 32 receptions for 334 yards and 4 TDs. He has a career yards per catch average of 11.1 and 12 career receiving TDs. Doubling as a TE, Hall has some legitimate receiving chops, as in, down the field, and not just as a dump-down guy. And, of course, coming from Oklahoma, he shared a backfield with Jalen Hurts. The Eagles don't currently carry a fullback on their roster, nor have they in some time, but if they commit to a run-heavy offense in 2022 and beyond, maybe a fullback who can double as a tight end would make some sense?

• Jake Hansen, LB, Illinois: Hansen declared for the 2021 NFL Draft last December, but changed his mind and stayed at Illinois for one last season. He has been a productive linebacker for Illinois over the last three seasons after tearing an ACL in 2017. In 2021, he tore an ACL in his other knee, ending his season after five games. Hansen is interesting in that he had an oddly high number of forced fumbles (11 of them in 22 games the last three seasons).



• Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia: Kendrick played quarterback in high school, and signed with Clemson to be a wide receiver. Because of Clemson's surplus of receivers and dearth of corners, Kendrick flipped to the other side of ball, despite never having played corner. Like most converted WRs, Kendrick has good ball skills, but he was a work in progress, technique-wise. Still, his talent was rather obvious. Kendrick got benched at various times during the 2020 season for unclear off-field reasons, he was dismissed from Clemson's football team after the season, and was arrested on gun and drug charges that were later expunged. He transferred to Georgia and won his second national title with two different teams. Ran an atrocious 4.78 at his pro day, the same timed speed as his 341-pound DT teammate Jordan Davis.

• Marcelino McCrary-Ball, S, Indiana: At Indiana, McCrary-Ball was sort of a slot corner / safety hybrid who was often used as a blitzer. He's a good tackler who can intimidate opposing wide receivers, but he only had 4 INTs and 16 pass breakups in 52 career college games. Maybe a linebacker convert.



• Tre Sterling, S, Oklahoma State: Back in September, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said that Sterling was done for the season with a hand injury. But, nope. After missing eight games, Sterling returned to action in November and played in OK State's final three games. In the two previous seasons, Sterling had a combined 144 tackles, (19 for loss), 2 sacks, 3 INTs, and 12 pass breakups. He is an instinctive, intelligent safety, who clearly loves to play:

• Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State: Blankenship played five seasons at MTSU. His first three were highlighted by his takeaway numbers (8 INTs), while his last two were noteworthy for his high number of tackles (186 of them in 22 games). In 2021, Blankenship compiled 110 tackles (10 for loss), a sack, an INT, 8 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 recoveries, one of which he returned for a score.



