NBC Sports Philadelphia to debut new Eagles show hosted by Barrett Brooks

Former Eagles lineman-turned-analyst Barrett Brooks is getting a new football-centric show that will air weeknights on NBC Sports Philadelphia, the network announced.

Brooks, 49, will be the host of "Birds Huddle," a 30-minute show that will debut May 2 with a mix of news, analysis, commentary and opinion. The show will air at 6 p.m. and will include some pregame discussion leading into Sixers and Flyers games, which have their own pregame broadcasts.

Brooks will be joined each night by a rotating cast of guests, including NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro of the "Eagle Eye" podcast.

A portion of the show will be dedicated to sports betting analysis with regular guests from PointsBet.

“Barrett and the team will bring an exciting, entertaining and informative experience to passionate Philadelphia sports fans every weeknight with Birds Huddle,” said NBC Sports Philadelphia president and general manager Brian Monihan. “Viewers can count on expert analysis, unfiltered opinion and insightful betting breakdowns each weeknight leading into our pregame coverage and live games.”

Brooks has been a regular on "Eagles Postgame Live" and previously was an anchor on the morning show "Breakfast on Broad." He and former co-ancher Rob Ellis are now joined by Derrick Gunn on "Sports Take," a new streaming show from JAKIB Media Sports.

It says something about the primacy of the Eagles that NBC Sports Philadelphia has confidence launching a football-centric show months before the start of the NFL season, but the timing lines up perfectly with the NFL Draft to give "Birds Huddle" a good runway.

Brooks' journey from Super Bowl champion to unpaid media intern to host of his own Eagles show is a pretty remarkable story. The show on NBC Sports Philadelphia will typically follow right after the simulcast of "The Mike Missanelli Show," giving fans a regular dose of Eagles updates and discussion.