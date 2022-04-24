Aldo Lamberti unveils pandemic-stalled redesign, new menu of Positano Coast in Old City

The COVID-19 pandemic stalled Aldo Lamberti's plans for a complete redesign of his Old City Italian and seafood restaurant, Positano Coast. The project itself began in 2019 and was slated for completion in 2020, but the pandemic sent Italian designer Pietro del Vaglio home amid widespread lockdowns, putting the restaurant's plan on an indefinite hold.

During that time, the Lamberti family invested in outdoor dining at both Positano Coast and Caffe Aldo Lamberti in Cherry Hill. When pandemic restrictions on international traveling were lifted, the renovations were able to resume, resulting in a completely new look for the restaurant, including new food, cocktail, and mocktail menus.

The original idea for the restaurant was to bring guests on a tour of Italy using decor, pictures, and art to accompany the menu. For the redesign, Pietro del Vaglio updated the vision to allow guests to imagine themselves looking out at the streets of Positano.

The new restaurant includes new warm-toned furniture, wood designs, chandeliers, new photography and artwork, new sculptures, and other additions. The bright-colored furniture is meant to resemble the fruits and colors of Positano, and black and white photos featured throughout the restaurant are meant to provide the nostalgia of someone returning home after a long trip.

Adriano Martino/Adriano Martino

Along with the renovation comes an all-new menu spring menu:

• Peruvian scallops ($21): crab imperial, lemon butter

• Chilled lobster ($20): avocado, mango, mustard viniagrette

• Gnocchi ($24): potato dumplings, cream of zucchini, lemon zest

• Lobster ravioli ($28): vodka sauce

• Fregola ($14): carrots, zucchini, squash, corn, lemon

• Grilled calamari ($18): frisee, tomato lemon

• Prosciutto flatbread ($19): buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto, roasted tomato, pesto

• Crispy skin orata ($27): carrots, leeks, caper berry-tomato vinaigrette

• Veal chop parmigiana ($48): fresh mozzarella, marinara

• Chicken milanese ($25): herb crusted, frisee, arugula, tomatoes, lemon



Adriano Martino/Adriano Martino

Positano Coast's new cocktail and mocktail menus feature colorful creations to accompany the redesign:

• No, I'm Just the Postman: St. George California Shochu, Cachaca, lychee, finochietto, falernum, lemon

• Gazillionaire: Sagamore rye, limonchello, absinthe, pomegranate molasses, lemon, Peychaud's

• Clever Girl: Angel's Envy bourbon, pineapple cordial, cerasum aperitivo, creme de banane

• Bradsell: Ford's gin, blueberry/mint compote, fino sherry, citric acid

• Tatuaje de Prision: Banhez mezcal, peach agua frezca, prickly pear liquor, amara alta verde, obsidian salt

• Sugar High: tequila, watermelon juice, agua perfecta eau de vie, cardamom, lime

• Become Ungovernable: Don Q Anejo XO rum, pistachio/almond liqueur, apricot, lime

• Sober Sour (Zero-Proof): house-made barley "whisky," egg white, lemon, demeara sugar, cherry bitters, orange blossom

• Matcha-do About Nothing (Zero-Proof): matcha green tea, coconut cream, lime, lemon essence, Pellegrino, mint garnish

• El Vagon (Zero-Proof): chair syrup, lemon, lavender water, grapefruit soda, anise, sea salt



Lamberti is also reopening "Tramonti," Positano Coast's outdoor space on Walnut and Dock streets. Weather permitting, the dining area should be open by the last weekend in April. On Friday nights and weekend brunch times, Positano Coast will feature Philly DJs playing lounge music on both patios.

Here is a first look at Positano Coast's redesign. Reservations can be made online or by phone at (215) 238-0499.

Adriano Martino/Adriano Martino

Courtesy of/Adriano Martino Positano Coast is currently taking reservations for those who want to check out the renovations in person.