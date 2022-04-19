Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville to open resort village in Poconos

Rejoice, Parrotheads: Jimmy Buffett is bringing his tropical mindset to Northeast Pennsylvania with a new year-round, family-friendly resort in the Poconos.

Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts announced on Monday that construction on the Margaritaville Resort Village Pocono Mountains is slated to begin next year. The venue will be the company's first resort village and is expected to be completed by mid-2024.

The complex will offer customers four different options to choose from; a Margaritaville Hotel, Camp Margaritaville RV Resort, Tiny Homes Bungalows and a winter experience.

The hotel will pay tribute to the original Pocono Manor that was built on the same site by Quakers in 1902. The property was set to be renovated for a new resort when it burned down in November 2019. It will offer visitors a number of restaurants, swimming pools, activities, wilderness gardens and live entertainment. A LandShark Bar & Grill will be adjacent to the hotel.

The RV resort will provide guests with luxury camping and entertainment options. Visitors can access a variety of RV sites and cabins, including suites that come with their own golf cart, covered charging station, hot tub, hammock, fire pit, Adirondack chairs and a covered "living room."

Camp Margaritaville will also have a retail Store, Fins Up Fitness Center, Cheeseburger in Paradise Restaurant, Fin City Game Room, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Swim-Up Bar, Parakeets Kids Club, Barkaritaville Dog Park and pickleball courts.

The resort's Tiny Homes Bungalows are inspired by historic cabins in the Poconos. The townhomes – located within walking distance of the hotel – are geared towards visitors looking to stay for longer than a typical vacation. There will be about 1,000 built-for-rent cottages in the village, featuring stone fire pits and country patios.

Families looking for a winter experience will be able to check out the LandShark Tube Slide Runs and License to Chill Ice Pond, which will have an ice bar, as well as a coffee and hot chocolate stand. Surrounding the pond will be a winter market, featuring shops selling gifts, baked goods and crafts.

The project is expected to total $1.3 billion and could also include the addition of an on-site Amtrak station.

The Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority signed a deal with Amtrak last year to study the possibility of passenger rail service between Scranton, Pennsylvania and New York City. A timeline for a possible Amtrak stop is dependent upon the results of the ridership survey.

Margaritaville's forthcoming resort village to Monroe County is one of several projects that the company currently has in the works.

Five other hotel and resort locations are planned for California, Florida and Belize, which would give the company 25 lodging sites across the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean.

The company has a Margaritaville resort in New York and a Margaritaville restaurant on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.