More Culture:

April 18, 2022

Brooklyn Bridge Park sculpture that says 'YO' and 'OY' coming to Independence Mall

Artist Deborah Kass will bring the bright yellow piece to the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Sculpture
Yo Scuplture Philly Courtesy/Etienne Frossard

Artist Deborah Kass' OY/YO sculpture will spend a year in Philadelphia outside the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History at 5th and Market streets.

American pop artist Deborah Kass gave voice to the feelings of her fellow Brooklynites in 2015 with a large sculpture of a painting she had done four years earlier.

Situated at Brooklyn Bridge Park, the sculpture could be read in two ways, depending on the vantage of point of the viewer. From one direction, the sculpture says "YO," as in the phrase we shout to get someone's attention, or just as often to express drawn-out amazement and sudden realization. From the other direction, the sculptures says "OY," the rueful Yiddish phrase popularized in American Jewish culture.

Seven years later, Kass' sculpture is coming to Philadelphia's Independence Mall at 5th and Market streets.

The bright yellow aluminum sculpture — 8-feet tall, 16-feet wide and 5-feet deep — will be installed on April 29 outside the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. It will remain there for a year.

OY/YO Sculpture RenderingCourtesy/Broad Street Communications

A rendering of Kass' sculpture in Philadelphia.

“I created OY/YO thinking about the American promise of equality and fairness and our responsibilities to make the country a better place for all,” Kass said of the sculpture. “With hate and division now on the rise, it is urgent to see our commonalities, what we share, and what brings us together.” 

The artist is perhaps best-known for her "The Warhol Project," which reimagined the pop icon's famed portraits with a series focusing on women in art and culture who inspired Kass.

Kass' website includes a number of photos that show how people in Brooklyn got creative with the "YO" sculpture during its time there.

At one of Philadelphia's top tourist destinations, it's only a matter of time now before it starts popping up in Instagram feeds.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Sculpture Center City Independence Mall Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet Humankind

Philadelphia Ballet to present a trio of evocative ballets this spring

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Open primaries would allow 1.1 million independent voters to take part in elections, lawmakers say
Open Primaries Bill

Sponsored

Why I chose Penn's Treaty Coworking
Limited - Penn's Treaty Coworking

Sixers

In Game 1 win, Sixers found answers to deal with Raptors' strengths
Sixers-Raptors-Game-1_041722USAT

Prevention

Do you need a second booster shot? An epidemiologist scoured the latest research and has some answers
Second COVID-19 Booster

Music

Nickelodeon-themed emo band Carly Cosgrove debuts first full-length album in Philly
Carly Cosgrove Album Release

Festivals

Kensington Derby and Arts Festival returns in May with more than 100 vendors and artists
Kensington Derby

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved