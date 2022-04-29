More Sports:

April 29, 2022

Eagles NFL first round draft (and trade) grade roundup

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032022JordanDavis Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Georgia DT Jordan Davis

We won't waste your time with a long intro here. You're here to see what the Eagles report card looks like after they used six picks to trade for Jordan Davis (who was the 13th overall pick in the draft Thursday) and A.J. Brown from the Titans.

Are they getting good marks? Here's a look at the grades the Birds received for their first big transaction — trading four picks to move up and take Davis during an action packed Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jordan Davis grades

OutletGrade
NFL.com A+
Sporting NewsA
DraftKingsA
 PhillyVoiceA-
FOX SportsB+
Bleacher ReportB+
The RingerB+
The AthleticB
Sports IllustratedB
Yahoo SportsB-


There weren't a ton of grades handed out for the Eagles second move, trading the 18th overall pick along with a third rounder to the Titans for Brown. Our Jimmy Kempski gave the move an A-, and you can read about that here.

CBS.com did grade the trade, and the Eagles got an A while the Titans got a B. Here's why Jeff Kerr was so fond of the move for the Eagles:

Out of the blue, the Eagles got a young, talented No. 1 receiver for Jalen Hurts -- one of his closest friends in Brown. Philadelphia gave up its second first-round pick (No. 18) and a third-round pick (No. 101) to get Brown and sign him to a massive contract extension -- four years, $100 million with $57 million guaranteed.

The Eagles certainly landed a playmaker in Brown, who has 24 touchdown catches since the start of 2019. (DK Metcalf is the only one from his draft class to have more after his first three years.) His 185 catches and 2,995 receiving yards are the second most for a player after three seasons in Titans franchise history. Brown is averaging 16.19 yards per catch since the start of the 2019 season, only trailing Mike Williams (16.78) for the best mark of the NFL (minimum 150 receptions). 

Brown will pair with DeVonta Smith to form one of the youngest wide receiver tandems in the NFL (Brown turns 25 this year and Smith is 23). Quez Watkins (23) will line up in the slot, with Hurts (23) having his a young receiver trio to build with. The Eagles had just 1,993 receiving yards from the WRs in 2021, third-fewest in the NFL. Getting Brown was necessary for a team with hopes of competing for the NFC East in 2022. [CBS]

It is worth noting that the player Tennessee picked at 18, wide receiver Treylon Burks, received pretty low marks across the board, mostly in the C range. This could be because the move is being graded in tandem with the trade to acquire it, a move that many believe the Titans were on the losing end of — you can read about that more here.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia A.J. Brown Jordan Davis

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Family moving into a new home

WSFS debuts new homebuyer assistance programs to help regional residents achieve the dream of home ownership
Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy at Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Frustration mounts in SEPTA's transit police union as crime plagues system
SEPTA Transit Police Union

Sponsored

Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring
Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

Children's Health

Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 booster for children ages 5 through 11
COVID-vaccines for children

Phillies

Has 'hittin' season' come early for the Phillies this year?
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-hitting_042722_USAT

Food & Drink

Rosati's new water ice flavor benefits Delaware County church helping Ukrainian refugees
Rosati's Ice Ukraine

Food & Drink

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia with block parties, music and plenty of margaritas
Sueno Cinco de Mayo

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved