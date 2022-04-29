Eagles NFL first round draft (and trade) grade roundup

We won't waste your time with a long intro here. You're here to see what the Eagles report card looks like after they used six picks to trade for Jordan Davis (who was the 13th overall pick in the draft Thursday) and A.J. Brown from the Titans.

Are they getting good marks? Here's a look at the grades the Birds received for their first big transaction — trading four picks to move up and take Davis during an action packed Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

There weren't a ton of grades handed out for the Eagles second move, trading the 18th overall pick along with a third rounder to the Titans for Brown. Our Jimmy Kempski gave the move an A-, and you can read about that here.

CBS.com did grade the trade, and the Eagles got an A while the Titans got a B. Here's why Jeff Kerr was so fond of the move for the Eagles:

Out of the blue, the Eagles got a young, talented No. 1 receiver for Jalen Hurts -- one of his closest friends in Brown. Philadelphia gave up its second first-round pick (No. 18) and a third-round pick (No. 101) to get Brown and sign him to a massive contract extension -- four years, $100 million with $57 million guaranteed. The Eagles certainly landed a playmaker in Brown, who has 24 touchdown catches since the start of 2019. (DK Metcalf is the only one from his draft class to have more after his first three years.) His 185 catches and 2,995 receiving yards are the second most for a player after three seasons in Titans franchise history. Brown is averaging 16.19 yards per catch since the start of the 2019 season, only trailing Mike Williams (16.78) for the best mark of the NFL (minimum 150 receptions). Brown will pair with DeVonta Smith to form one of the youngest wide receiver tandems in the NFL (Brown turns 25 this year and Smith is 23). Quez Watkins (23) will line up in the slot, with Hurts (23) having his a young receiver trio to build with. The Eagles had just 1,993 receiving yards from the WRs in 2021, third-fewest in the NFL. Getting Brown was necessary for a team with hopes of competing for the NFC East in 2022. [CBS]

It is worth noting that the player Tennessee picked at 18, wide receiver Treylon Burks, received pretty low marks across the board, mostly in the C range. This could be because the move is being graded in tandem with the trade to acquire it, a move that many believe the Titans were on the losing end of — you can read about that more here.

