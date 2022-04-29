Second-round Eagles mock draft roundup

Earlier this morning, we published our second-round mock draft. Here's who a bunch of other *dorks with too much time on their hands project to the Eagles in Round 2.

An above-average athlete, Harris has speed and coverage ability that will appeal to the Eagles.

#JimmySays: This would be a great fit at a good value at a position of severe need.

The transfer from Temple would return to Philly in this scenario, and the Eagles would benefit from the depth of a strong edge-rusher class, as Ebiketie is my 34th-ranked prospect. While he isn’t as effective against the run, his length (34 ⅛" arms), bend and active hands should allow him to become a productive pass rusher early in his career.

#JimmySays: I thought Ebiketie would go Round 1. I don't think he'll make it to pick 51. If he does, home run.

The Eagles now turn their attention to their cornerback group, where Jones presents an upgrade in the slot despite being undersized.

#JimmySays: Jones is an intriguing defender with ball skills, and he's the premier return man in this draft. However, I don't know that I'd go with the premise that the Eagles are looking to "upgrade in the slot" when they just made Avonte Maddox one of the highest-paid slot corners in the NFL.

After landing the gargantuan heart of their defensive line in Jordan Davis and trading for A.J. Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles fill a need in the secondary with the selection of Tariq Woolen. A long, tall cornerback with elite athletic traits, Woolen is a former wide receiver who showcases prowess at the catch point and is on an upward trajectory.

#JimmySays: Woolen is a very intriguing size-athleticism prospect, but the Eagles have enough developmental corners. I think if they're taking a corner in Round 2, that player will be expected to play immediately. Woolen is a little too rich for my blood in Round 2.

You have to give it to Howie Roseman. Not only did the Philadelphia Eagles add a perfect interior defensive lineman for their defense, in the imposing Jordan Davis, but they used their other pick in the first round as part of a deal for A.J. Brown, giving them a great weapon in the passing game. Now they address the linebacker position, a move that many Eagles fans have been clamoring for over the past few years. Chad Muma is an experienced linebacker who can play sideline-to-sideline, but has the awareness to get into throwing lanes and punish quarterbacks for mistakes in the passing game.

#JimmySays: Also, if the Eagles draft Muma, fans can chant MUUUUUUUUUUUUUUMA after Muma tackles. So there's that.

