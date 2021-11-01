Joe Flacco/Gardner Minshew snap count trackers

November 01, 2021
Are we really going to track whether Joe Flacco plays enough snaps this season so that a sixth-round pick from the New York Jets will become a fifth-round pick, and similarly, whether Gardner Minshew plays enough snaps for the Philadelphia Eagles that a sixth-round pick that the Eagles owe the Jacksonville Jaguars will become a fifth-round pick? Yes. Yes we are.
• The Jets traded a sixth-round pick (originally owned by the Buccaneers) to the Eagles for Flacco. That sixth-round pick can become a fifth-round pick if Flacco plays at least 50 percent of the snaps in four games in 2021. Since the Buccaneers will almost certainly have a late pick in each round and the Jets will have early picks, the difference could actually be somewhere in the ballpark of around 60 draft slots.
• The Eagles traded a sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Minshew. That sixth-round pick can become a fifth-round pick if Minshew plays at least 50 percent of the snaps in three games in 2021.
So let's just do this.
|Week
|Snaps played
|Possible snaps
|50 percent?
|8
|0
|84
|No
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
Flacco has played at least 50 percent of the Jets' snaps in 0 of the necessary 4 games so far.
|Week
|Snaps played
|Possible snaps
|50 percent?
|1
|0
|71
|No
|2
|0
|58
|No
|3
|0
|58
|No
|4
|0
|74
|No
|5
|0
|67
|No
|6
|0
|52
|No
|7
|0
|69
|No
|8
|14
|65
|No
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|15
|16
|17
|18
Minshew has played at least 50 percent of the Eagles' snaps in 0 of the necessary 3 games so far.
