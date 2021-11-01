Joe Flacco/Gardner Minshew snap count trackers

Are we really going to track whether Joe Flacco plays enough snaps this season so that a sixth-round pick from the New York Jets will become a fifth-round pick, and similarly, whether Gardner Minshew plays enough snaps for the Philadelphia Eagles that a sixth-round pick that the Eagles owe the Jacksonville Jaguars will become a fifth-round pick? Yes. Yes we are.

• The Jets traded a sixth-round pick (originally owned by the Buccaneers) to the Eagles for Flacco. That sixth-round pick can become a fifth-round pick if Flacco plays at least 50 percent of the snaps in four games in 2021. Since the Buccaneers will almost certainly have a late pick in each round and the Jets will have early picks, the difference could actually be somewhere in the ballpark of around 60 draft slots.



• The Eagles traded a sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Minshew. That sixth-round pick can become a fifth-round pick if Minshew plays at least 50 percent of the snaps in three games in 2021.



So let's just do this.

Flacco tracker

Week Snaps played Possible snaps 50 percent? 8 0 84 No 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18



Flacco has played at least 50 percent of the Jets' snaps in 0 of the necessary 4 games so far.

Minshew tracker

Week Snaps played Possible snaps 50 percent? 1 0 71 No 2 0 58 No 3 0 58 No 4 0 74 No 5 0 67 No 6 0 52 No 7 0 69 No 8 14 65 No 9 10 11 12 13 15 16 17 18



Minshew has played at least 50 percent of the Eagles' snaps in 0 of the necessary 3 games so far.



