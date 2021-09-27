More Sports:

September 27, 2021

Eagles get favorable outcomes on Sunday

Jimmy Kempski
Philadelphia fans have to wait until Monday night for their NFL Week 3 main course, but they were treated to a Sunday appetizer full of favorable outcomes around the rest of the league. Let's review.

The Washington Football Team got wrecked by the Bills: The Bills beat the Football Team 43-21, and they outgained them 481-290. The Football Team was thought to have one of the best defenses in the NFL heading into this season, but that has not materialized. They've been terrible. 

Frankly, the Football Team should be 0-3, if not for a fluke Giants penalty that gave them a second chance for a game-winning field goal Week 2

The Giants lost to the sucky-ass Falcons: Remember the Falcons? You know, the team that looked like they had nothing going for them? The team that the Eagles easily buried Week 1? The Giants lost to that team, at home. They're now 0-3. An updated look at the NFC East:

NFC East Record 
Eagles 1-1 
Cowboys 1-1 
Football Team 1-2 
Giants 0-3 


The Dolphins lost: In a game that went deep into overtime, the Raiders beat the Dolphins, bringing the Dolphins' record to 1-2. The Eagles own the Dolphins' first-round pick with no conditions attached, so any and all Dolphins losses will be celebrated by the Eagles.

The Colts lost to the Titans, and Carson Wentz played: Should I give the obligatory explanation? OK, fine. The Eagles own the Colts' second-round pick, at a minimum, from the Wentz trade. That second-round pick will become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, or if he plays 70 percent of their snap combined with a Colts playoff berth. Sorry if you're tired of reading that.

Heading into Sunday, Wentz had two sprained ankles, and his surgically repaired foot isn't yet 100 percent. Still, he played in Tennessee against the Titans, because the Colts don't think much of their backup quarterbacks.

Jacob Eason was the No. 2 a week ago when Wentz left the game with his sprained ankles. This week, Eason was the No. 3, behind Wentz and practice squad guy Brett Hundley. 

The Colts are now 0-3, and through Indy's first three games, Wentz has played all but five snaps. At some point, if the Colts are completely out of playoff contention, there's a good bet that they will bench Wentz. The Titans now have a 2-1 to 0-3 advantage over the Colts, with a head-to-head win in the bank, and are now very clearly the favorites to win the AFC South.

For now, it's fine for the Eagles that the Colts are racking up a bunch of early-season losses, but it would ideal if they become competitive at some point. Their Week 4 game against the Dolphins would be an opportune time to pick up their first win.

