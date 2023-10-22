More Sports:

October 22, 2023

Lincoln Financial Field is ready for return of Eagles' Kelly Greens

The field at the Linc has been painted to match the long-awaited return of the Eagles' Kelly Green uniforms.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
0653_09132023_Lincoln-Financial-Field-eagles.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

The outside of Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles will finally wear their Kelly Green throwbacks Sunday night against the Dolphins, and over the weekend, Lincoln Financial Field was readied up to match the occasion with the 90s Eagle logo at midfield along with the old wordmark in the end zones. 

Check it out:

Brings up memories of the Vet, doesn't it? You know, just without that slab of green concrete that was the astroturf.

The throwback-style banners along the walls behind the sidelines and over the tunnels are a nice touch too. 

The Eagles will be looking to bounce back against Miami Sunday night following a frustratingly uneven loss to the Jets the week before – their first of the season after jumping out to a 5-0 start. 

They're banged up and facing a Dolphins offense that can be potent, but maybe the home crowd and the return of uniforms fans have waited years for will give them a jolt. 

Sunday night's prime-time game will be the first of two dates this season that the Eagles have scheduled to wear their Kelly Green throwbacks. The next will be the Week 12 home game on November 26 when the Buffalo Bills come to town. 

Will see if there's any magic in these threads before then. 

Eagles vs. Dolphins: Five matchups to watch

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia kelly green

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

NJDOT Crew Supervisor: "Look at highway work zones from my perspective"
Limited - Visit Harford - Venetian Italian Eatery

Fall in love with Harford County’s events, outdoor recreation and diverse culinary options this season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Muslim group calls for hate crime investigation into vandalism at Point Breeze mosque
Point Breeze mosque vandalism

Sponsored

Fall fun in Cumberland Valley
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Waggoners Gap Hawk Watch

Wellness

Pressing snooze on the alarm clock actually may help people wake up
Alarm Snooze Sleep Study

History

Who is the Faceless Man that haunts Fort Mifflin?
Fort Mifflin ghost story Howe

Phillies

Instant observations: Phillies walked off by D-backs in Game 3 as offense disappears in the desert
Bryce-Harper-Phils-Dbacks-NLCS-Game-3.jpg

Performances

Rapper Bad Bunny to perform at the Wells Fargo Center in April
Bad Bunny Philadelphia

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved