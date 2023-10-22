Lincoln Financial Field is ready for return of Eagles' Kelly Greens

The Eagles will finally wear their Kelly Green throwbacks Sunday night against the Dolphins, and over the weekend, Lincoln Financial Field was readied up to match the occasion with the 90s Eagle logo at midfield along with the old wordmark in the end zones.

Check it out:

Brings up memories of the Vet, doesn't it? You know, just without that slab of green concrete that was the astroturf.

The throwback-style banners along the walls behind the sidelines and over the tunnels are a nice touch too.

The Eagles will be looking to bounce back against Miami Sunday night following a frustratingly uneven loss to the Jets the week before – their first of the season after jumping out to a 5-0 start.

They're banged up and facing a Dolphins offense that can be potent, but maybe the home crowd and the return of uniforms fans have waited years for will give them a jolt.

Sunday night's prime-time game will be the first of two dates this season that the Eagles have scheduled to wear their Kelly Green throwbacks. The next will be the Week 12 home game on November 26 when the Buffalo Bills come to town.

Will see if there's any magic in these threads before then.

