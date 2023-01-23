More Sports:

January 23, 2023

Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh trolls Giants on Twitter

Ndamukong Suh brings Super Bowl experience and a hilarious Twitter account to Philly.

Ndamukong-Suh-Eagles-2022-Free-Agent Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

When the Eagles were dealing with defensive line injuries earlier in the season, Howie Roseman wisely picked up Ndamukong Suh, a former star who brings Super Bowl experience with him to Philly. While Suh has only played a rotational role given how stacked the Birds' front seven is, depth is always a good thing.

Suh has quickly endeared himself in the city. Last month, he remarked that he "made the right choice" in signing with the Eagles. He sure did and might be on his way to his second ring.

Suh is pretty entertaining on Twitter, too.

After the Eagles smashed the Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Round, Suh took to Twitter to throw some shade on New York:

I can't find them either. Where was Coach of the Year Brian Daboll? Where was budding star quarterback Daniel Jones? Where was All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence? 

I guess we won't be seeing them until the fall! 

