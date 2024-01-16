Jalen Hurts answers questions about Nick Sirianni's future with the Eagles

A painful Wild Card loss still stings throughout Philadelphia, but the Eagles are entering their offseason regardless of whether the team's fans are ready for it. Naturally, questions will arise about whether Nick Sirianni will remain the Birds' head coach and rightfully so.

After the team's Wild Card loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts took to the podium in front of the press.

Hurts was asked if he wanted Sirianni to return as the Eagles' head coach. In his typical stoic demeanor, Hurts replied, "I didn't know he was going anywhere."

Asked whether he has confidence in Sirianni, Hurts said, "I have a ton of confidence in everyone in the building."

It wasn't a resounding yes, dancing around the question. The Eagles' offense has gotten stagnant. Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson has called the plays, but it's still ultimately Sirianni's system, a system that failed this season that was supposed to be a revenge tour following last February's Super Bowl loss.

The writing appears to be on the wall for Sirianni after this colossal season-ending burnout, one that will go down in infamy in Philadelphia sports lore. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie didn't look to happy in his own right after the loss:

Big changes are on the way for the Birds. That likely includes coaching.

