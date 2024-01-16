More Sports:

January 16, 2024

Brandon Graham wants to play one more year, make it a 'farewell tour'

Brandon Graham isn't ready for retirement quite yet and wants to suit up for Year 15 with the Eagles.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham isn't done with football just yet.

The Eagles longest-tenured player and franchise leader in games played doesn't want to hang up his cleats just yet. Brandon Graham, more than 200 games into his Eagles career including the playoffs, said he wants to play another year in midnight green in 2024 before heading off into the sunset.

"I want to," Graham said about whether he'll return this fall after the Eagles' playoff loss to the Buccaneers. "Whatever it be. It'll be my farewell tour next year. You know, I'm saying if the Eagles want me to do it one more time, I would love to be here because I know we have something special."

Graham, who turns 36 in April, had three sacks and six QB hits while playing in every game this season. Graham had a career-high 11 sacks in 2022. Along with fellow "Core Four" member Fletcher Cox, he was one of the few Eagles with a pulse in their embarrassing Wild Card defeat.

Big turnover is likely coming for the Eagles in terms of both the coaching staff and the roster, but it would be the right thing to do to allow Graham to finish this up on his terms while being a rotational pass-rusher. 

That Super Bowl LII wins feels eons ago with how the 2023 Eagles collapsed, but Graham had the biggest play of them all in that championship win. He still has a vibrancy to him. Let him go out on his terms. 

