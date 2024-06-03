More Sports:

June 03, 2024

Eagles sign OG Max Scharping

Max Scharping, a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has 33 career starts to his name over five seasons along the offensive line.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
060324MaxScharping Cara Owsley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Max Scharping

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they signed offensive guard Max Sharping, a 2019 Texans second-round pick who played for three years in Houston and two years in Cincinnati.

Over a five-year NFL career, Scharping has played in 79 games, with 33 starts. He has experience at both guard spots, and he played a handful of snaps in 2023 at center. A look at his career regular season snap counts:

 YearLT LG RG RT TE 
 2019 (HOU) 938     
 2020 (HOU)447    
 2021 (HOU)  661  24 
 2022 (CIN)   21  
 2023 (CIN)  12   
 TOTAL1389 12 686 34 


He also started two playoff games for the Texans in 2019 and three playoff games for the Bengals in 2022.

During the 2024 offseason, the Eagles lost Jason Kelce to retirement, as well as Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll in free agency. On the interior of the offensive line, they added C/G Matt Hennessy in free agency, as well as OG Trevor Keegan and C Dylan McMahon on Day 3 of the draft.

Hennessy missed the entire 2023 season with a knee injury.

MORE: Eagles could face tampering disciple from NFL

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Max Scharping

Videos

Featured

Limited - Day Trippin in Jersey

The Manayunk Arts Festival celebrates 35 years
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Wells Fargo Center recognized as one of 'Best Venues 2024' by 'Front Office Sports'

Just In

Must Read

Education

University of the Arts abruptly announces closure, loses accreditation
University of the Arts

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center named a "Best Venue"
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Men's Health

There's no Fountain of Youth, but there are ways to slow the aging process
Aging Exercise Diet

Entertainment

Shirley MacLaine spotted in Atlantic City filming new movie
shirley maclaine atlantic city

Phillies

Remembering Rhys Hoskins' bat spike before his return to Citizens Bank Park
Rhys-Hoskins-Phillies-Bat-Spike-Brewers

Shopping

Affordable art fair returns to Old Kensington on Saturday
art for the cash poor

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved