Eagles sign OG Max Scharping

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they signed offensive guard Max Sharping, a 2019 Texans second-round pick who played for three years in Houston and two years in Cincinnati.

Over a five-year NFL career, Scharping has played in 79 games, with 33 starts. He has experience at both guard spots, and he played a handful of snaps in 2023 at center. A look at his career regular season snap counts:

Year LT LG C RG RT TE 2019 (HOU) 938 2020 (HOU) 3 447 4 2021 (HOU) 4 661 24 2022 (CIN) 21 9 2023 (CIN) 12 1 TOTAL 3 1389 12 686 0 34



He also started two playoff games for the Texans in 2019 and three playoff games for the Bengals in 2022.

During the 2024 offseason, the Eagles lost Jason Kelce to retirement, as well as Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll in free agency. On the interior of the offensive line, they added C/G Matt Hennessy in free agency, as well as OG Trevor Keegan and C Dylan McMahon on Day 3 of the draft.

Hennessy missed the entire 2023 season with a knee injury.

