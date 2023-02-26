More Sports:

February 26, 2023

13 Eagles make PFF's top 101 players list

The Eagles had 13 players on the list, towering over every other team.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112722JasonKelceJalenHurts Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts

The Eagles fell short of a Super Bowl win, but they put forth the most dominant regular season in team history. They were tired for the NFL's best record at 14-3 in 2022 with the league's most well-rounded roster. 

Thought that loss still stings for Birds fans, the recognition for the Eagles' great campaign continues. Pro Football Focus has steadily unveiled "The PFF 101" this offseason, ranking the top 101 players from the 2022 season. 

Here's PFF's criteria:

This list is based solely on play in 2022. Past or future play is not accounted for. This isn't about class or talent; it's about performance throughout the 2022 NFL season.

This list is created with an “all positions are created equal” mantra. So, you won't see 32 quarterbacks heading the list, even though that is the game's most valuable position. Instead, we take a look at how guys played relative to what is expected from their position.

Unlike PFF's awards, the 101 factors in the postseason, so some players who won PFF awards may find themselves jumped in the 101 by rivals who had a playoff run worthy of a change in ranking. [PFF]

A whopping 13 Eagles made the list. That towers over every other team. The Super Bowl-winning Chiefs had just seven players in comparison. The 49ers team the Eagles took down in the NFC Championship Game had six. 

Here are the Eagles who were on the list with their specific ranking:

9. Lane Johnson

17. Jason Kelce

20. A.J. Brown

24. Jalen Hurts

36. Brandon Graham 

38. Haason Reddick

47. Jordan Mailata

72. Javon Hargrave

79. T.J. Edwards 

80. Dallas Goedert

82. Josh Sweat

84. Darius Slay

89. James Bradberry

Some thoughts:

• Johnson is the top ranked offensive line. That is apt.

• I understand that positional value is cast aside here, but Hurts has to be top 20 at minimum. If PFF is boosting players because of playoff performance, Hurts' Herculean effort in the Super Bowl should have him higher. 

• Kelce is the highest ranking center. That's the correct evaluation. Kansas City's Creed Humphrey is four spots down at 21. 

• Brown is the fourth ranked receiver behind Tyreek Hill (No. 7), Justin Jefferson (No. 8) and Davante Adams (No. 19). That's reasonable to me. Brown is a top five guy to me along with Ja'Marr Chase, but not quite a top three guy. Brown did, however, ball out in the Super Bowl with six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. 

• Graham is in the pantheon of Eagles legends, but Reddick certainly had a better year than him, especially with gigantic games in the NFC playoffs. 

• That Edwards ranking jumps out to me as being high. He was sixth overall among off-ball linebackers. 

• Bradberry was better than Slay in 2022 with a more consistent overall season. 

• Five of those Eagles (Kelce, Graham, Hargrave, Edwards, Bradberry) are free agents this offseason.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Dallas Goedert Darius Slay Brandon Graham T.J. Edwards Javon Hargrave Jordan Mailata Lane Johnson James Bradberry A.J. Brown Jason Kelce Josh Sweat Jalen Hurts Haason Reddick

Videos

Featured

Limited - PIDC Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program to earn $22/hour
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Sick puppies lead to illegal ear-cropping, tail-docking operation run from Feltonville basement, PSPCA says
PSPCA Ear Cropping

Sponsored

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

Healthy Eating

Plant-based milk alternatives may soon carry labels that better detail their nutritional value
PBMA Products FDA

Eagles

Eagles offseason guide: Key dates and resources
Howie-Roseman-Eagles-Giants-NFL-Playoffs-2023.jpg

Music

Black Thought celebrates 50th anniversary of hip-hop with spoken word tribute
Black Thought Hip-Hop Tribute

Family-Friendly

Penn Museum to celebrate Women's History Month with live dance performances and craft workshops
CultureFest Women's History Month

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved