Nick Foles: 'I don't think there's anything that compares to playing in Philly'

Earlier in February, former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, in partnership with DirectTV, took to Instagram to discuss his favorite place to play. In the most unsurprising news of all time, Foles said it was Philadelphia.

You can check out the reel itself from Foles, who's entering the final year of his contract with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023:

Here's a transcript of Foles' response to the question posed to him:

I get asked so often in all the different locker rooms I've been in, where's my favorite place to play, what's my favorite stadium to play in? And the answer is really simple. It's putting on the midnight green and running out of the Linc. I don't think there's anything that compares to playing in Philly, playing for the Eagles, having them cheer. And fortunately, I have not been the opposing team playing there. I know there's been times where each season the schedule comes out and I'm like, "I hope we're not playing at Philly." MORE EAGLES

Eagles offseason guide: Key dates and resources



Which Eagles player could get franchise tagged?



Philadelphia Eagles 2023 draft picks

It's just a special place to place. I think just knowing the city, knowing the people, knowing how much they really do bleed green, it's really special.

Look, is this just a little sponsored advertisement post that Foles did? Yes, sure, it coincided with Super Bowl Week festivities. It does, however, speak to the connection Foles has with this city, with this fan base that will stand the test of time. Foles was the first, and remains the only, Eagles QB to lead the team to a Super Bowl win, picking up MVP honors along the way.

Jalen Hurts may join him in that company one day, but for now, Foles sits above everyone else.

Foles turned in the best performance in the history of Lincoln Financial Field in the Eagles' Jan. 2018 NFC Championship Game win, throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns while completing 78.8 percent of his passes.

He also holds the Eagles' single-game passing yards record, which he broke at the Linc in a 2018 Week 16 win over the Texans, as he tossed 471 yards.

Foles and Philly: forever intertwined.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader