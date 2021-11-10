Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

The Philadelphia Eagles lost last Sunday in familiar fashion, as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers tore up the Birds' defense with ease. The Eagles, who enter Week 10 as three-point underdogs, will hope to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the AFC West this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.



Sidelines.io is the easiest way to find the best bets on all your favorite teams, games and players. Maximize your payout with the best odds.

NFL Betting Odds

Eagles Game Odds

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Where does Jalen Hurts stand as the team's potential franchise quarterback going forward? Has he done enough, and should we start looking at quarterbacks who can be a fit in 2022 and beyond? Who else could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't show improvement down the stretch?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader