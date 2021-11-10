More Sports:

November 10, 2021

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
This fan of Eagles defensive lines of yesteryear will hope the Eagles' present day line can hit the quarterback more than zero times on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost last Sunday in familiar fashion, as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers tore up the Birds' defense with ease. The Eagles, who enter Week 10 as three-point underdogs, will hope to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the AFC West this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Where does Jalen Hurts stand as the team's potential franchise quarterback going forward? Has he done enough, and should we start looking at quarterbacks who can be a fit in 2022 and beyond? Who else could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't show improvement down the stretch?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

