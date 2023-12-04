Report: 'Some optimism' that Shaquille Leonard will sign with Eagles

After the 49ers torched the Eagles' defense on Sunday, reinforcements could be on the way. Shaquille Leonard, the former All-Pro Colts linebacker, visited the Eagles this past week and, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, there is "some optimism" he will sign with the Birds:

Leonard also visited Dallas during his free agent period as well just as the Eagles are set to take on the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles sorely missed injured linebacker Zach Cunningham on Sunday. Even Cunningham himself was a stop-gap solution at LB as a late-summer free agent signing though. There are big warts. Nakobe Dean is on IR. Christian Elliss and Nicholas Morrow just didn't get it done against San Francisco, as the 49ers' ground game and middle-of-the-field passing attack picked apart the Birds.

Having Leonard in midnight green for Sunday would be a massive boost, obviously. The sooner Howie Roseman can get this deal done, the better for the Eagles.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader