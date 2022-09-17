More Sports:

September 17, 2022

Lions safety Tracy Walker fined for dirty hit and ejection in Eagles' Week 1 game

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Tracy-Walker-Malcolm-Rodriguez-Eagles-Lions-Week-1-2022 David Reginek/USA Today Sports

Lions defenders Tracy Walker and Malcolm Rodriguez attempting to tackle Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Lions safety Tracy Walker quickly drew the ire of the Delaware Valley last Sunday after a dirty hit on Jalen Hurts in the team's Week 1 matchup with the Eagles. He has now been fined by the NFL for his "performance" in the game:

Lions players were taking every hit they could away with in the game and it wasn't until Walker lowered his head against Hurts' helmet that the officials finally took notice.  After that specific hit, Eagles players ran to protected their quarterback. Dallas Goedert got into it with Walker while sticking up for QB1. Walker, foolishly, proceeded to slap Goedert in the head, resulting in an ejection. 

For all of the talk of Dan Campbell's Lions team playing with grit and heart, this was as undisciplined of a move as they come in the NFL. 

