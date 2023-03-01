More Sports:

March 01, 2023

Report: The Eagles submitted a proposal to let players wear No. 0

If the proposal is passed, you could see an Eagles player wearing No. 0

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
HurtsGrey.jpeg Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice

Eagles Super Bowl LVII jerseys.

The single-digit revolution has taken over the NFL uniform scene, beginning in 2021. That's why you see players such Darius Slay wearing non-traditional numbers like No. 2 at safety or DeVonta Smith rocking No. 6 as a receiver. Maybe that's blasphemous to some old-school fans, but I like the fun. 

The Eagles want to take things one step further. According to a report from The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler, the Eagles submitted a proposal to the NFL's competition committee to allow players to wear No. 0.

Yes, you read that right. No. 0.

Weird? Perhaps! It's only a number you see in basketball. You have Tyrese Maxey wearing it proudly with the Sixers currently. That's a good look. Spencer Hawes wearing double 0 back in the day? That was a disaster. It takes a special kind of player to be able to pull it off. 

Which Eagles should consider wearing No. 0? Here are a few ideas...

• Jordan Davis (No. 90): Between injuries and a crowded defensive tackle unit, Davis didn't flash a ton as a rookie in 2022. He wore No. 99 in college, but that's obviously retired for the Birds because of the late, great Jerome Brown. It would be wild for a player as physically intimidating as Davis to sport No. 0, which you typically associated with smaller, quicker players in the NBA. 

• Devon Allen (No. 82): Allen has yet to play a game in the NFL, but if he's with the Birds through the 2023 preseason or somehow makes the Week 1 roster, a number update is in order. The former Olympian is not an 82. He's a 0 (I mean that with the best of intentions). 

• Bijan Robinson (No. 5 at Texas): I'm going with a guy who may not even be an Eagle! If the Eagles land the big-name college running back (I would take him in an instant if he's there at the 30th-overall pick), he can't wear No. 5 because of Donovan McNabb. No. 0 would be perfect for the Eagles' first true star RB since LeSean McCoy. For what it's worth, DraftKings has the Eagles as the favorites to land Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Uniforms

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

Expert tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - Real Housewives New York

Spend an evening with the Real Housewives of New York this March

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA to purchase 10 zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell buses
SEPTA Fuel Cell Buses

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Healthy Eating

Low-calorie sweetener tied to higher risk of heart attack and stroke, study finds
Erythritol Heart Attack

Eagles

Report: The Eagles submitted a proposal to let players wear No. 0
HurtsGrey.jpeg

TV

Amazon's 'Daisy Jones & the Six' adaptation led by Oscar-nominated screenwriter from the Jersey Shore
daisy jones amazon prime scott neustadter

Food & Drink

King of Prussia Restaurant Week offers discount meals to benefit Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
King of Prussia Restaurant Week

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved