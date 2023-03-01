Report: The Eagles submitted a proposal to let players wear No. 0

The single-digit revolution has taken over the NFL uniform scene, beginning in 2021. That's why you see players such Darius Slay wearing non-traditional numbers like No. 2 at safety or DeVonta Smith rocking No. 6 as a receiver. Maybe that's blasphemous to some old-school fans, but I like the fun.

The Eagles want to take things one step further. According to a report from The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler, the Eagles submitted a proposal to the NFL's competition committee to allow players to wear No. 0.

Yes, you read that right. No. 0.

Weird? Perhaps! It's only a number you see in basketball. You have Tyrese Maxey wearing it proudly with the Sixers currently. That's a good look. Spencer Hawes wearing double 0 back in the day? That was a disaster. It takes a special kind of player to be able to pull it off.

Which Eagles should consider wearing No. 0? Here are a few ideas...

• Jordan Davis (No. 90): Between injuries and a crowded defensive tackle unit, Davis didn't flash a ton as a rookie in 2022. He wore No. 99 in college, but that's obviously retired for the Birds because of the late, great Jerome Brown. It would be wild for a player as physically intimidating as Davis to sport No. 0, which you typically associated with smaller, quicker players in the NBA.



• Devon Allen (No. 82): Allen has yet to play a game in the NFL, but if he's with the Birds through the 2023 preseason or somehow makes the Week 1 roster, a number update is in order. The former Olympian is not an 82. He's a 0 (I mean that with the best of intentions).



• Bijan Robinson (No. 5 at Texas): I'm going with a guy who may not even be an Eagle! If the Eagles land the big-name college running back (I would take him in an instant if he's there at the 30th-overall pick), he can't wear No. 5 because of Donovan McNabb. No. 0 would be perfect for the Eagles' first true star RB since LeSean McCoy. For what it's worth, DraftKings has the Eagles as the favorites to land Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader