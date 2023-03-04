More Sports:

March 04, 2023

Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal robbed at gunpoint in Maryland

Zach Pascal was robbed at gunpoint, sustaining minor injuries and had his diamond necklace stolen in his hometown of Upper Marlboro.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Zach_Pascal_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese167.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 19: A photo from the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Kate Frese for PhillyVoice)

Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was robbed at gunpoint in his hometown of Upper Marlboro, Md. early Friday morning, per Philadelphia's 6ABC

According to the report, two robbers came up to Pascal, pointed a gun at him and took the diamond necklace he was wearing. Additionally, Pascal sustained minor injuries that he was treated for. Prince George's County police in Maryland are currently looking for the suspects. 

2022 was Pascal's first season in Philadelphia with the Eagles. Pascal, 28, played college football at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va, and graduated from Upper Marlboro High School. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Zach Pascal

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

Expert tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - Real Housewives New York

Spend an evening with the Real Housewives of New York this March

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Driver who fatally struck Lower Merion firefighter on I-76 sentenced to prison
Thomas Royds Firefighter Lower Merion

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Illness

Lifestyle changes can help reduce heartburn caused by gastroesophageal reflux disease
GERD Treatment

Sixers

Is it time for Tyrese Maxey to rejoin Sixers' starting lineup?
Tyrese Maxey commercial

Music

Lizzy McAlpine performs her single 'ceilings' on 'The Tonight Show'
Lizzy McAlpine Tonight Show

Weekend

Flower shows and fashion week: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly
Philly Flower Show

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved