Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal robbed at gunpoint in Maryland

Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was robbed at gunpoint in his hometown of Upper Marlboro, Md. early Friday morning, per Philadelphia's 6ABC.

According to the report, two robbers came up to Pascal, pointed a gun at him and took the diamond necklace he was wearing. Additionally, Pascal sustained minor injuries that he was treated for. Prince George's County police in Maryland are currently looking for the suspects.

2022 was Pascal's first season in Philadelphia with the Eagles. Pascal, 28, played college football at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va, and graduated from Upper Marlboro High School.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

