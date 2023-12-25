The latest on Eagles' NFC playoff seeding following win

The Eagles finally righted the ship Monday evening (in typical ugly fashion), and after a 33-25 win over the Giants. Thanks to the Dolphins comeback win over Dallas earlier in Week 16, Philly is on top in the NFC East and still technically alive for any of the top three seeds in the playoffs.

If the playoffs began today (which of course, they do not), the Eagles would be the 3-seed, and host the Rams on Wild Card weekend:

49ers (11-3) Lions (11-4) Eagles (11-4) Buccaneers (8-7) Cowboys (10-5) Rams (8-7) Seahawks (8-7)

The Eagles can improve their positioning with some help:

To be No. 1...

The No. 1 seed is an unlikely uphill battle, but it's worth a brief mention. The Eagles would need to beat the Cardinals and the Giants to finish their slate and the Niners would need to lose at least twice before the end of the regular season. A look at the race for No. 1:

Team Record GB 49ers

11-3 — Lions

11-4 .5 Eagles 11-4 .5 Cowboys

10-5 1.5

By virtue of their loss to San Francisco a few weeks ago the Eagles would lose a tiebreaker to the Niners should they finish with the same record. So a 2 or 3 seed is much more likely. MORE EAGLES

To be No. 2... Due to tie-breaking procedures, the Lions would have the No. 2 seed if both the Eagles and Detroit finished with the same record, so the Eagles need to win out, and have the Lions lose at least one of their final two games. Interestingly they play the Cowboys next week — a game that will have gigantic implications for the Eagles playoff seeding.

Rooting for the Cowboys, interestingly enough, would bring Eagles fans a better outcome, as it would help the Eagles secure the 2-seed. As we'll mention later, the Eagles would win a tie-breaker if the two top NFC East teams finish the season with the same record. Which is Detroit winning is more helpful than hurtful. Just for some reference here's what all of the teams we mentioned have remaining: Team Opponents Eagles ARI, NYG Cowboys DET, WAS 49ers BAL, WAS, LAR Lions DAL, MIN To be the 3... If the Lions beat the Cowboys, and then handle Minnesota in Week 18 the Eagles are locked into the No. 3 seed if they also win the NFC East because they lose a tiebreaker to Detroit. Obviously if they fall behind Dallas they will be in the NFC's top 3. The NFC East The Eagles need to win the NFC East to clinch at least one home game, and potentially two in the NFC playoffs. They should be able to do that by winning next week against Arizona. If that happens they will definitely assure that they have at least the same record as the Cowboys, who trail by one in the win and loss column. Their tiebreak (you can read more about it here) will give them the division title. The worst case Philly has already clinched a playoff spot, and the teams chasing the final two NFC Wild Card spots cannot catch the Eagles or Cowboys. So in the worst remaining timeline, the Eagles lose both of their last two games and the Cowboys win their last two games — giving the Cowboys a 12-5 record and Eagles 11-6. Philly would have the 5-seed and likely would travel to Tampa on Wild Card weekend. This is the only situation that sees the Eagles without a home playoff game.

