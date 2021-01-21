Eagles fans give spicy reactions to hiring of new head coach Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles' extensive search for a new head coach ended Thursday with reports that the team will go forward with Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

The 39-year-old coach will bring to Philadelphia his experience as an assistant to former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who earned the top job in Indianapolis after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

For Eagles fans, a lot remains to be learned about Sirianni, who entered the picture late and without high-profile status of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels — not to say his reputation would be entirely welcome in Philly.

As the leader of a team in transition, Sirianni will have several big picture questions to answer, foremost among them whether quarterback Carson Wentz can be revived after a disturbing backslide in 2020.

Immediate reaction to the Eagles' hiring of Sirianni generally was positive, much of it playing on the Italian last name that will likely endear him to the region's sizable Italian-American fanbase.

Here's a look at some of the best reactions from Eagles fans and players.