Eagles fans give spicy reactions to hiring of new head coach Nick Sirianni

January 21, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles' extensive search for a new head coach ended Thursday with reports that the team will go forward with Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.
The 39-year-old coach will bring to Philadelphia his experience as an assistant to former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who earned the top job in Indianapolis after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.
For Eagles fans, a lot remains to be learned about Sirianni, who entered the picture late and without high-profile status of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels — not to say his reputation would be entirely welcome in Philly.
My initial take on the Eagles' hiring of Nick Sirianni: He's not Josh McDaniels, which gives him a major advantage over Josh McDaniels.— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) January 21, 2021
As the leader of a team in transition, Sirianni will have several big picture questions to answer, foremost among them whether quarterback Carson Wentz can be revived after a disturbing backslide in 2020.
Immediate reaction to the Eagles' hiring of Sirianni generally was positive, much of it playing on the Italian last name that will likely endear him to the region's sizable Italian-American fanbase.
Here's a look at some of the best reactions from Eagles fans and players.
Nick Sirianni and I were both hired the same year in Kansas City when he was the offensive QC coach.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 21, 2021
That dude worked and worked and worked tirelessly, taking on any task asked. He earned the respect of everyone around him -- coaches and players alike.
Eagles got a good one.
