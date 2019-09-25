Eagles-Packers final injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles, as usual, are dealing with their share of injuries. However, for a change this week, their opponent seems to be just about as banged up.

Here's the final Eagles-Packers injury report, with analysis.

Out

• WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen): Without Jackson, the Eagles are absent a true threat to take the top off a defense, which allows opposing defenses to allocate more resources toward stopping the run, as well as the short-to-intermediate areas of the field in the passing game.

• CB Ronald Darby (hamstring): Darby should be out for about a month with a hamstring injury. This is a rare occasion where the Eagles may be better off with a player hurt, as the not 100 percent Darby has clearly been a player opposing offenses have gone out of their way to target.



• DT Timmy Jernigan (foot): Jernigan became a starter when Malik Jackson was likely lost for the season with a Lisfranc injury Week 1. Jernigan is expected to be out for more than a month.



Questionable



• RB Corey Clement (shoulder): Clement had the double whammy of an injured shoulder and a costly lost fumble on a kick return against Atlanta in Week 2. In his absence, Miles Sanders has been the primary kick returner.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other



• DT Malik Jackson (IR): Originally, the loss of Jackson hurt most when the Eagles forced obvious passing downs, as the Eagles don't have a clear replacement for him in those second-and third-and-long situations. In the base defense, however, Jernigan was a capable replacement who played well Week 1, after missing almost the entirety of the 2018 season with a mysterious back injury. With Jernigan now out as well, the Eagles are digging deep into their DT depth, and they'll need guys like Hassan Ridgeway and Akeem Spence to step up.

• CB Jalen Mills (PUP): Mills' foot injury has been extremely slow to heal, and he'll be on PUP through at least Week 6.

• CB Cre'Von LeBlanc (IR): LeBlanc was a contributing in-season addition in 2018 who "really solidified the nickel spot," according to Jim Schwartz. In eight regular season games with the Eagles in 2018, LeBlanc had 24 tackles, but no INTs. He did intercept a Drew Brees pass early on in the Eagles' playoff loss to the Saints. LeBlanc is out with a Lisfranc injury. He'll be allowed to practice after Week 6 of the regular season, and can return to the active roster after Week 8.



• OT Jordan Mailata (IR): Mailata has a back injury, but he's mainly on IR because the Eagles need the roster spot.



• DE Joe Ostman (IR): Ostman was having a great camp, before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

We'll update the Packers' injury report when it is made available.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• LG Lane Taylor (IR): Taylor, the Packers' starting LG, injured his biceps, which required surgery, and his season is likely over. Rookie Elgton Jenkins took his place.



• OT Jason Spriggs (IR): Backup OT. Played in 13 games in 2018, starting 2.



• WR Equanimeous St. Brown: 21-328-0 in 2018.



