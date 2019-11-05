Eagles place WR DeSean Jackson on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles placed DeSean Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday. While he could potentially return during the playoffs, should the Eagles make it there, it's not looking good. His regular season is definitively over.

By placing Jackson on IR, the Eagles will open up a roster spot, and Jackson will not be eligible to return for at least 8 games, or in this case, after the wildcard round of the playoffs.

Jackson underwent surgery today on his abdomen, as he posted on Instagram.

That is a devastating loss for an Eagles' offense that desperately lacks speed. Look for the team to sign Jordan Matthews, who was in for a physical today.

