Eagles podcast: Scouting department changes, NFC East draft hauls, and which UDFAs will make the roster

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Philadelphia Eagles' scouting department changes, the state of the offensive line, the rest of the NFC East's draft hauls, our first impressions of the rookie draft picks' personalities, and we guess which undrafted players will make the 53-man roster.

