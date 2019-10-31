Eagles podcast: Trade 'dead'line recap, Bears preview, and the new establish the run 'recipe'

With the trade deadline having come and gone without much activity league-wide, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Eagles' lack of moves, and their win over the Bills, and their upcoming opponent in the Bears in episode 89 of BGN Radio.

Here's what we discussed:

Trade deadline thoughts:

• Grading the Genard Avery trade

• Did Howie make the right move to stand pat otherwise?

• If it was a seller’s market, why wasn’t Halapoulivaati Vaitai (or anyone else) sold?

Eagles vs. Bills:

• What can be gleaned from the Bills game? To what extent is the current run-heavy “recipe” sustainable?

• The Eagles' dicey Eagles WR situaton

Eagles vs. Bears preview:

• Eagles O vs. Bears D

• Eagles D vs. Bears O

• Will DeSean be back, and does he change the "recipe?"

• How bad is Mitchell Trubisky?

Our picks:

• Cowboys (-7) at Giants

• Bears at Eagles (-5)



Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

