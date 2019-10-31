More Sports:

October 31, 2019

Eagles podcast: Trade 'dead'line recap, Bears preview, and the new establish the run 'recipe'

By Jimmy Kempski
Maybe the Eagles will start throwing the ball again if DeSean Jackson returns.

With the trade deadline having come and gone without much activity league-wide, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Eagles' lack of moves, and their win over the Bills, and their upcoming opponent in the Bears in episode 89 of BGN Radio.

Here's what we discussed:

Trade deadline thoughts:

• Grading the Genard Avery trade

• Did Howie make the right move to stand pat otherwise?

• If it was a seller’s market, why wasn’t Halapoulivaati Vaitai (or anyone else) sold?

Eagles vs. Bills:

• What can be gleaned from the Bills game? To what extent is the current run-heavy “recipe” sustainable?

• The Eagles' dicey Eagles WR situaton

Eagles vs. Bears preview: 

• Eagles O vs. Bears D

• Eagles D vs. Bears O

• Will DeSean be back, and does he change the "recipe?"

• How bad is Mitchell Trubisky?

Our picks:

• Cowboys (-7) at Giants

• Bears at Eagles (-5)

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Jimmy Kempski
