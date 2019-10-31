Eagles podcast: Trade 'dead'line recap, Bears preview, and the new establish the run 'recipe'

October 31, 2019
With the trade deadline having come and gone without much activity league-wide, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Eagles' lack of moves, and their win over the Bills, and their upcoming opponent in the Bears in episode 89 of BGN Radio.
Here's what we discussed:
Trade deadline thoughts:
• Grading the Genard Avery trade
• Did Howie make the right move to stand pat otherwise?
• If it was a seller’s market, why wasn’t Halapoulivaati Vaitai (or anyone else) sold?
Eagles vs. Bills:
• What can be gleaned from the Bills game? To what extent is the current run-heavy “recipe” sustainable?
• The Eagles' dicey Eagles WR situaton
Eagles vs. Bears preview:
• Eagles O vs. Bears D
• Eagles D vs. Bears O
• Will DeSean be back, and does he change the "recipe?"
• How bad is Mitchell Trubisky?
Our picks:
• Cowboys (-7) at Giants
• Bears at Eagles (-5)
Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.