February 16, 2020

Eagles podcast: We discuss Byron Jones, Darius Slay, Alshon Jeffery, and Derek Barnett

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
In BGN Radio episode No. 105, Brandon Lee Gowton and I looked at the latest front office personnel changes, and continued to look ahead to the offseason. Here's what we discussed:

• We announce the winner of the Kelce brothers bobblehead giveaway.

• Front office changes: A couple of new guys in the training staff, Jeremiah Washburn's elevated role, and three popular players sticking around for post-playing careers.

• Duce Staley interviewed at South Carolina. Or did he not?

• A PhiladelphiaEagles.com article that initially threw some shade at Alshon Jeffery, then quickly got censored.

• Demarcus Robinson: An Eagles target at wide receiver?

• Byron Jones: An Eagles target at cornerback? Or how about Darius Slay as a potential trade target? 

• Derek Barnett: Fifth-year option drama.

• The top 5 of my Eagles beat writer question face-off power rankings.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

