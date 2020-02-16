Eagles podcast: We discuss Byron Jones, Darius Slay, Alshon Jeffery, and Derek Barnett

February 16, 2020
In BGN Radio episode No. 105, Brandon Lee Gowton and I looked at the latest front office personnel changes, and continued to look ahead to the offseason. Here's what we discussed:
• We announce the winner of the Kelce brothers bobblehead giveaway.
• Front office changes: A couple of new guys in the training staff, Jeremiah Washburn's elevated role, and three popular players sticking around for post-playing careers.
• Duce Staley interviewed at South Carolina. Or did he not?
• A PhiladelphiaEagles.com article that initially threw some shade at Alshon Jeffery, then quickly got censored.
• Demarcus Robinson: An Eagles target at wide receiver?
• Byron Jones: An Eagles target at cornerback? Or how about Darius Slay as a potential trade target?
• Derek Barnett: Fifth-year option drama.
• The top 5 of my Eagles beat writer question face-off power rankings.
