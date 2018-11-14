Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 11

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it. (Oh, and don't forget to check out our version of these meaningless rankings here.)

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked after the tenth week of the 2018 NFL season:

7. That's the total number of takeaways they've generated, which is tied for 27th in the NFL with the Giants, Raiders and Ravens. Jim Schwartz's unit has been able to limit scoring -- the Eagles rank sixth in opponent points per game (20.3) -- but the inability to force turnovers has Philly running at a minus-6 in the takeaway/giveaway department.

#JimmySays: Yep. In 2017, the Eagles had 31 takeaways. They're on pace for 12 in 2018. Also, 13th?!? No. They should be way lower.

The season is not over in Philadelphia, although the Eagles really needed a win on Sunday night. The defense just couldn't force a stop in the second half, failing to corral Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at every turn. The Eagles made up for it by not covering. It's a wonder how Philly's defense ranked so well in scoring defense entering the game, because it sure hasn't played like that brand of unit in several games. There was "Fitzmagic the Gathering" in Tampa in Week 2, the fourth-down disasters at Tennessee in Week 4, the myriad stumbles at home against the Vikings the following week and the three fourth-quarter touchdown marches by the Panthers in Week 7. Finally, there was letting the offensively stunted Cowboys move the ball at will in the second half the other night. Maybe if Carson Wentz doesn't throw that fourth-down pass behind Zach Ertz, all that wouldn't have mattered. But he did, and it does.

#JimmySays: I guess it's kinda-sorta true that the season isn't over yet. I've started looking at vacation destinations in late January, but just can't commit to them yet, because you just never know. But it sure feels like it's over.

Just when we thought they were in, they pushed themselves back out.

#JimmySays: Yep.

The Eagles haven’t looked right all season. The cluster injuries at cornerback are a concern, and I’m not sure how they overcome that this Sunday at the Saints. They probably need to pull some upsets if they’re going to make the playoffs.

#JimmySays: Narrator: Those upsets didn't happen.

They hardly look like the Super team from last year. They have to pick it up after losing to Dallas, but will be challenged on the road against the Saints to do that.

#JimmySays: "Challenged?" If they keep the Saints under 40 points I'd call it a win.

Maybe they lost on the trade front with Golden Tate making little impact in his debut and obvious holes remaining at RB and in secondary.

#JimmySays: They sure did, through no fault of Tate's, who somehow only played 18 snaps after the team traded a third-round pick for him, even though he's only an eight-week rental.

