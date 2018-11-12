More Sports:

November 12, 2018

Recapping the Eagles' long laundry list of injuries this season

By Jimmy Kempski
A common scene in Eagles games this season...

With the news that Philadelphia cornerback Ronald Darby is done for the season with a torn ACL, perhaps we should take a moment to recap the Eagles' injury carnage so far this season. Let's go position by position:

Quarterback

• Carson Wentz: Missed the first two games of the season as a result of the ACL and LCL he tore in December of 2017.

Running back

• Darren Sproles: Played Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, but has missed the last eight games with a hamstring injury.

• Jay Ajayi: Tore his ACL against the Minnesota Vikings. He has missed five games already, and is done for the season.

• Corey Clement: Missed two games with a quad injury.

Wide receiver

• Alshon Jeffery: Missed the first three games of the season while recovering from rotator cuff surgery.

• Mike Wallace: Broke his fibula Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has missed seven games.

• Mack Hollins: A groin injury landed him on injured reserve just prior to Week 1. He has missed all nine games so far this season.

Tight end

• Richard Rodgers: Suffered a knee knee in the preseason that landed him on IR, just before Week 1. He has missed all nine games.

Offensive line

• Lane Johnson: Missed one game with an MCL sprain, has also played through a high ankle sprain.

• Jason Peters: Has played in every game, but he only played every snap in one of them, as he has battled through a torn bicep, a quad injury, and the effects of a torn ACL and MCL from last season, all at the age of 36.

• Jason Kelce: Has played in every game, but he is clearly playing hurt.

Defensive line

• Derek Barnett: Tore a rotator cuff, which he tried to play through initially, but eventually needed surgery to repair. He has missed three games so far, and is done for the season.

• Timmy Jernigan: Has missed all nine games this season after having surgery to repair a herniated disk.

• Haloti Ngata: Missed three games with a calf injury.

Linebacker

• Kamu Grugier-Hill: Suffered a thumb injury against the Jaguars that has not caused him to miss any time, but has affected his play, as a golden opportunity for a pick six against the Cowboys slipped through the club on his hand.

• Paul Worrilow: Tore his ACL in OTAs. He has missed every game, and is done for the season.

• Nate Gerry: Missed three games with knee and ankle injuries.

Cornerback

• Ronald Darby: Done for the season after tearing his ACL Sunday night.

• Sidney Jones: Missed three games (and possibly counting) with a hamstring injury.

• Jalen Mills: Missed a game (and possibly counting) with a foot injury.

Safety

• Rodney McLeod: Has missed six games so far with a torn MCL. He's done for the season.

• Corey Graham: Has missed three games with a hamstring injury.

• Chris Maragos: Has not yet recovered from a serious knee injury uffered last season against the Carolina Panthers. Has missed every game this season, and isn't expected to return.

Is that bad?

Recapping the Eagles' long laundry list of injuries this season
