Eagles snap count analysis: Week 10 vs. Cowboys

For those of you who aren't so mad that you're still reading about the Philadelphia Eagles this morning after their embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys, we have analysis of the snap counts, which should really only serve to make you madder.

Quarterback and offensive line

• 62 snaps each: Carson Wentz, Jason Peters, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Halapoulivaati Vaitai

• 1 snap: Stefen Wisniewski



Analysis: The big news pregame was that Lane Johnson was unable to go for the Birds after Doug Pederson said earlier in the week that he expected Johnson to play. For the first time all season, Peters played every snap in a game. Does that make anyone feel better? No? Alright, moving on...

Running back

• 21 snaps: Wendell Smallwood



• 19 snaps: Josh Adams



• 18 snaps: Corey Clement



Analysis: Is there a team in the NFL that would trade all of their running backs for all of the Eagles' backs? I'll save you the effort of looking at depth charts -- No, there aren't.

Wide receiver

• 60 snaps: Alshon Jeffery



• 55 snaps: Nelson Agholor



• 37 snaps: Jordan Matthews



• 18 snaps: Golden Tate



• 1 snap: Shelton Gibson



Analysis: The Eagles traded a valuable third-round pick for an eight-game rental in Tate, only to play him on 18 snaps in his debut, which also happened to be a game that has severely crippled the Eagles chances of getting back to the playoffs.

Tight end

• 62 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 18 snaps: Dallas Goedert



Analysis: And not only did the Eagles not use Tate, but they also decided that only playing Goedert for 18 snaps against a team that has not defended tight ends well was a good idea.

Defensive line

• 56 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 55 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 50 snaps: Michael Bennett



• 46 snaps: Chris Long



• 38 snaps: Haloti Ngata



• 15 snaps: T.Y. McGill



• 11 snaps: Treyvon Hester



• 6 snaps; Josh Sweat



Analysis: Cox, Graham, Bennett, and Long were all able to generate pressure against Prescott at times. I still have to re-watch the game to see what happened in the run game, but my sense is that the linebackers had an awful night. Also, I think it's safe to say at this point that Ngata was a bad signing.

Linebacker

• 69 snaps each: Jordan Hicks and Nigel Bradham



• 20 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill



• 2 snaps: Nate Gerry



Analysis: Where are Hicks and Bradham? Do they plan on showing up at any point this season? Also, you know things are going badly when the opposing quarterback throws what would have been a gift pick six to anyone other than the guy with a club on his hand.



Cornerback and safety

• 69 snaps: Malcolm Jenkins



• 68 snaps: Avonte Maddox



• 67 snaps: Rasul Douglas



• 49 snaps: Ronald Darby



• 28 snaps: Corey Graham



• 22 snaps: Tre Sullivan



• 19 snaps: Chandon Sullivan



Analysis: It's hard to play bad enough to make fans pine for the days of Jalen Mills, but that's what Douglas did Sunday night.

