Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked before Week 11 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

The bye week mercifully arrived for the Eagles, who are clearly looking toward the future after trading away Jordan Davis. The lone interesting storyline to track with this team is represented with one simple question: Will they win another game this season?

#JimmySays: It would certainly be in the team's best long-term interests if they didn't win another game this season. But I do think they'll finish, oh, saaayyyy, 4-13.

Non-QB MVP at midseason: P Braden Mann Mann has been called on more than any other punter, which is what happens when your offense leads the league in three-and-outs by a healthy margin. But he has been nails for the most part. Mann has an NFL-best 22 punts inside the 20-yard line and only two touchbacks. His 86-yard boot in Week 9 against the Giants was the second-longest punt since 2000. And no, it is not a good sign when your punter is your first-half MVP.

#JimmySays: It's funny because it's true.

Not much has gone right for the Eagles this season, but the A.J. Brown trade looks to be a win for them. Brown has been stunningly bad for the Patriots. A high ankle sprain suffered in Week 1 has contributed to his quiet season. Overall, New England can't be happy to have just 11 catches and 128 yards from a receiver who will be 30 years old next season and cost the Patriots a 2028 first-round draft pick. The Eagles are positioned well in the next two drafts, with extra first-round picks in 2027 and 2028 and extra second-round picks in 2028 and 2029, because of the trades of Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens and Brown. That might not make the rest of this season any more palatable but Philadelphia should be able to reload quickly.

#JimmySays: In the immediate aftermath of the trade, it was clear as day to me that the Eagles had fleeced the Patriots, but I did not expect it to go quite this badly for New England.

Breakout player: Moro Ojomo The development of Ojomo, a fourth-year defensive tackle who was a seventh-round pick in 2023, is what allowed the Eagles to feel comfortable about shipping out Jordan Davis via trade. Now Ojomo is set to get a big payday and line up beside Jalen Carter for what could be the most fearsome defensive interior in the league.

#JimmySays: Ojomo was a breakout player last year. This year he has 24 tackles and no sacks. He made an impact play against the Commanders Week 1 and overall I agree he's a good player, but what "breakout" has happened this year?

I do suppose that if I were asked to name a breakout player it's kind of hard to do with the 2026 Eagles. Maybe Braden Mann, as noted above? Maybe Jeremiah Trotter?

Gaining 250 yards would be a good step toward stopping their seven-game slide. But the league's worst offense has only managed to do that twice since Week 2.

#JimmySays: USA Today giving CBS a run for their money on the 🔥 analysis.

This season is lost, but Howie Roseman did the right thing by trading away assets for picks. The rebuild is in full force.

#JimmySays: OK, that's actually fine.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 10.0 Week 2: 10.2 📉 Week 3: 9.5 📈 Week 4: 13.3 📉 Week 5: 16.7 📉 Week 6: 21.1 📉 Week 7: 24.2 📉 Week 8: 25.5 📉 Week 9: 28.7 📉 Week 10: 28.8 📉 Week 11: 28.7 📈🥳🎉

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader