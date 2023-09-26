Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 3. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

I really like how Joe Buck phrased it late in Philadelphia's victory on Monday Night Football: "The Eagles have shown a lot of what they can do, not all of it." That really summed up Philly's past two games to me: The offensive advances were clear, but even with two beefy, productive outings, better is entirely possible. The pass protection was improved against the Bucs, and A.J. Brown clearly thrived in a featured role, if there was ever a worry there. But the lack of red-zone efficiency added a new wrinkle; you'd love to see Nick Sirianni be a little more creative down there instead of having the Eagles just try to will their way into the end zone. But all in all, they're rounding into form.

#JimmySays: The Eagles outgained an undefeated team by almost 300 yards in a nationally televised game that was never competitive, and they somehow moved down in some of these power rankings.

Offensive efficiency: 51.2 (9th) Biggest issue on offense: Passing game The Eagles entered their Week 3 matchup against the Bucs ranked 27th in passing yards per game (162.5). Defenses have often been dropping eight players into coverage while keeping safeties back to force Jalen Hurts into mostly short passes. While Hurts has been pretty efficient, he and the coaches need to figure out how to get a talented group of skill position players into more advantageous situations.

#JimmySays: While the Eagles' first three opponents certainly weren't world-beaters, they were coached by three of the NFL's best defensive minds in Bill Belichick, Brian Flores, and Todd Bowles. This week they'll face troglodyte JaQ Del Rio.



Jalen Hurts rushed for his 29th career touchdown Monday night, surpassing Cam Newton for the most rushing scores by a quarterback in their first 50 games. But Hurts’ passing efficiency hasn’t been as good as it was last season. In 2022, he was 10th in the league in offensive EPA per dropback (.09). Through three games this season, he’s 22nd (minus-.10).

#JimmySays: I was curious where Hurts ranked all-time on the quarterback rushing TD list. He's tied for 19th with a familiar name:

Cam Newton: 75 Otto Graham: 44 Steve Young: 43 Jack Kemp: 40 Josh Allen: 39 Y.A. Tittle: 39 Kordell Stewart: 38 Steve McNair: 37 Tobin Rote: 37 Michael Vick: 36 Randall Cunningham: 35 Steve Grogan: 35 Aaron Rodgers: 35 Daunte Culpepper: 34 John Elway: 33 Terry Bradshaw: 32 Fran Tarkenton: 32 Roman Gabriel: 30 Jalen Hurts: 29 Donovan McNabb: 29 Tom Brady: 28 Frankie Albert: 27 Ryan Tannehill: 27 Jeff Garcia: 26 Lamar Jackson: 26 Dak Prescott: 26 Russell Wilson: 26

I would not have expected Hurts to have already passed Lamar, Dak, and Russ.

They've got a Kelce (Jason) and a Pennsylvania-born Swift (D'Andre) joining forces, yet it feels like the reigning NFC champs are a bit under the radar, even at 3-0. Shake it off, boys. This could still be an – enchanted? – season once you start firing on all cylinders ... which probably won't be necessary until Week 7, when the Dolphins come to Philadelphia.

#JimmySays: I really don't want to have to learn Taylor Swift references. She's not dating an Eagles player. Let the Chiefs' beats have to deal with that, please.

Disclaimer: I love Taylor Swift. Please don't set my house on fire.

A.J. Brown had his sideline argument with Jalen Hurts in Week 2. You knew he was going to get the ball a ton in Week 3. Brown had nine catches for 131 yards in an easy win over the Buccaneers. He has plenty more big games coming.

#JimmySays: Yep, easy call there. He got 14 targets. The next-closest player was Dallas Goedert, with 7.

The Eagles team we saw in Tampa is the team we expected to see this season. The defense was dominant. They are back.

#JimmySays: CBS with the fire🔥analysis as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 2.0 Week 2: 2.8 📉 Week 3: 2.7 📈 Week 4: 2.8 📉

