More Sports:

June 18, 2019

Eagles cut back to just one public training camp practice, will start charging admission

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Training Camp
071917EaglesTrainingCamp Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Eagles training camp will begin on Monday.

Eagles training camp is going to look a bit different this year. 

The program is cutting down public training camp practices from two days to one and will charge for admission this year, ESPN reported.

The  money from tickets will go toward the team's charity, the Eagles Autism Challenge, which raises money for autism research. Tickets will be between $5 and $10, as per ESPN. 

Remaining practices will be held at the NovaCare Complex practice facility in South Philadelphia by invitation only, due to space limitations. Most of the invited are corporate sponsors and a select number of season ticket holders.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, the Eagles are one of only two NFL teams that do not offer free practice sessions open to the public — the Seahawks are the other one. The team has had free practices in every previous year for as far back as many can remember.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Training Camp Philadelphia Charity

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Miles Sanders
060619MilesSanders

Food & Drink

Anthony Bourdain Food Trail highlights spots in Atlantic City and Camden
Anthony Bourdain Food Trail Camden

Phillies

Phillies have worst third base situation in all of baseball with Maikel Franco
Maikel-Franco_061719_usat

Protests

Is Trump administration looking to deflate 'Scabby the Rat' protest balloons?
Carroll - FBI Searches IBEW Local 98

Health News

Witty Twitter account dedicated to posting scientific articles that overhype results found only in mice
just in mice twitter account

Television

John Oliver on impeaching Trump: 'We just need to catch him urinating on the side of a Wawa'
0617_John Oliver Wawa

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved