Eagles cut back to just one public training camp practice, will start charging admission

Eagles training camp is going to look a bit different this year.

The program is cutting down public training camp practices from two days to one and will charge for admission this year, ESPN reported.

The money from tickets will go toward the team's charity, the Eagles Autism Challenge, which raises money for autism research. Tickets will be between $5 and $10, as per ESPN.

Remaining practices will be held at the NovaCare Complex practice facility in South Philadelphia by invitation only, due to space limitations. Most of the invited are corporate sponsors and a select number of season ticket holders.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, the Eagles are one of only two NFL teams that do not offer free practice sessions open to the public — the Seahawks are the other one. The team has had free practices in every previous year for as far back as many can remember.

