Eagles-Rams Week 12 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed seven players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams listed six players on their initial injury report.

Here are the Eagles' and Rams' inactives, with analysis...

Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback, and TE C.J. Uzomah was elevated from the practice squad. • WR DeVonta Smith: Nobody needs me to tell them that not having DeVonta Smith is a big loss. He has 41 catches for 516 yards and 4 TDs this season. With Smith out, the Rams can afford to pay extra attention to A.J. Brown.

• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Jack Driscoll. • OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game. • OL Nick Gates: Driscoll will be the backup center. • CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles are deep at corner.