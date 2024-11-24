Eagles-Rams Week 12 inactives, with analysis

November 24, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles listed seven players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams listed six players on their initial injury report.
Here are the Eagles' and Rams' inactives, with analysis...
Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback, and TE C.J. Uzomah was elevated from the practice squad.
• WR DeVonta Smith: Nobody needs me to tell them that not having DeVonta Smith is a big loss. He has 41 catches for 516 yards and 4 TDs this season. With Smith out, the Rams can afford to pay extra attention to A.J. Brown.
• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Jack Driscoll.
• OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game.
• OL Nick Gates: Driscoll will be the backup center.
• CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles are deep at corner.
• EDGE Bryce Huff (IR): After signing a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason in free agency, Huff has had a disappointing first season in Philly. He has 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble through 10 games after racking up double-digit sacks in 2023 in his final season with the Jets. He has played just 225 out of a possible 611 defensive snaps, or just over a third of the team's snaps. By comparison, Josh Sweat has played 393, Brandon Graham 282, and Nolan Smith 260. With Huff out, more opportunities should open up for third-round rookie Jalyx Hunt to get on the field.
• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that was originally supposed to keep him out 6-8 weeks.
The most notable Rams inactive is starting RT Rob Havenstein. The guess here is that Joe Noteboom will start at RT in his place. The rest of the Rams' inactives:
Inactive for the Rams against the Eagles: Rob Havenstein, Stetson Bennett, Charles Woods, Cody Schrader, Brennan Jackson, Dylan McMahon and Desjuan Johnson.— Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 24, 2024
• TE Tyler Higbee: Higbee tore an ACL and MCL in the Rams' loss to the Lions in the playoffs last season, and he has been on the PUP list all year so far in 2024. He has 353 catches for 3602 yards and 22 TDs in 8 seasons with the Rams. The Rams' leading receiver at tight end this season is Colby Parkinson, who has 24 catches for 233 yards and 1 TE.
• CB Derion Kendrick: Kendrick started 10 games for the Rams in 2023 before tearing an ACL during training camp. His season is over. The Rams' starting corners are Darious Williams and Cobie Durant.
• S John Johnson III: Johnson suffered a fractured scapula in September. The Rams' starting safeties are former Commander Kamren Curl and rookie Kamren Kitchens. The Rams lead the NFL in starting safeties named Kamren.
• LB Troy Reeder: Reeder is a replacement-level starting LB. He had 46 tackles in 6 games before going on IR with a hamstring injury.
• DT Larrell Murchison: Rotational DT.
