More Sports:

May 13, 2019

Eagles re-sign interior offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
051319StefenWisniewski Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Wis is back.

The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed interior offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski. While the team has not yet made the signing official, I think we can go ahead and take Wisniewski's word for it.

Back in March, the Eagles declined to pick up a $3,708,334 option on Wisniewski, making him a free agent. He remained unsigned through the draft, and even a few days past the post-compensatory pick deadline. Surely, he signed for significantly less that the nearly $4 million option the Eagles declined in March.

Wisniewski fills a significant area of concern, which was interior offensive line depth. Leaving out undrafted free agents, the interior OL depth chart looked something like this, prior to Wisniewski's re-signing:

 Interior OL
LG Isaac Seumalo  
Jason Kelce  
RG Brandon Brooks Matt Pryor


There were previously no interior linemen reserves on the Eagles' roster who finished the 2019 season on a 53-man roster other than Pryor, who has no career snaps in the regular offense. Wisniewski will also almost certainly take first-team reps at RG all throughout training camp -- and probably start the regular season there -- allowing Brooks to fully recover from a torn Achilles suffered in the playoffs last season against the New Orleans Saints.

When Brooks is healthy, Wisniewski will be the first guy off the bench at all three interior offensive line spots. The Eagles' full offensive line depth chart now looks something like this: 

 
 LTJason Peters Andre Dillard (R)Jordan Mailata   
 LGIsaac Seumalo Sua Opeta (R) 
  
 CJason Kelce  Stefen WisniewskiAnthony FabianoKeegan Render (R) 
 RGBrandon Brooks Matt Pryor Nate Herbig (R)  
 RTLane Johnson Halapoulivaati VaitaiRyan Bates (R) Tyreek Burwell  

In short, it is as stacked an offensive line as you'll find in the NFL.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Stefen Wisniewski

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Instant observations: Kawhi Leonard buzzer beater ends Sixers' season in Game 7
Kawhi-Leonard_051319_usat

Business

Yuengling plans to open a beer-themed hotel in Tampa
Yuengling Brewery hotel

Wawa

Miami columnist: Wawa’s empanadas ‘exploit’ city’s culture, but taste pretty good
Wawa 12th and Market streets

Sixers

Report: Brett Brown 'needs an NBA Finals berth' to keep Sixers job
Brett-Brown-Sixers_051119_usat

Health News

Instagram taking action against anti-vaxxers
Instagram Vaccine Misinformation

Beauty

Philly hair stylist shares horror story of accidentally ‘melting a client’s hair off’
melted hair Salon Stock

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved