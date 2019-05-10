Here are the players in Eagles mini-camp on tryouts

The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their first practice of the 2019 season on Friday, featuring their five draft picks, and 10 undrafted free agents. They also had a slew of players who had previous signed futures contracts with the team, as well as guys in on tryouts.

The tryouts are listed here:

Running back

Ryan Fulse, Wagner D.J. Knox, Purdue Tre Watson, Texas

Wide receiver

Kalan Duvenger, Virginia-Wise Marshall Ellick, Stony Brook Jovon Durante, Florida Atlantic Delante Hart-Johnson, New Mexico

Tight end

Scott Orndorf, Pittsburgh Darneail Jenkins, Rocky Mountain College

Offensive line

Nick Linder, Indiana Johnny Gibson, Arkansas Casey Tucker, Arizona State

Defensive line

Claudy Mathieu, Notre Dame College of Ohio Mike Ramsay, Duke Kendal Vickers, Tennessee Louis Vecchio, Vanderbilt

Linebacker

Jerry Iweh, Fairmount State (West Virginia) Asantay Brown, Western Michigan Otuwaseun Idowu, Pittsburgh Mason Moe, UC Davis

Cornerback

Albert Smalls, Northern Illinois Marko Myers, Southeastern Florida Ajene Harris, USC Jay Liggins, Dickinson State

Safety

Wesley Sutton, Northern Arizona Weston Steelhammer, Air Force Kyle Gibson, Central Florida Tyrell Gilbert, Cincinnati Mercy Maston, Boise State

Long snapper

Kebin Bletzer, Boston College

The biggest name above is Weston Steelhammer, who (a) immediately has the best name in the NFL, and (b) earned a tryout with the Eagles in 2017 before his active duty with the Air Force began.

