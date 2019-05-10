More Sports:

May 10, 2019

Here are the players in Eagles mini-camp on tryouts

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their first practice of the 2019 season on Friday, featuring their five draft picks, and 10 undrafted free agents. They also had a slew of players who had previous signed futures contracts with the team, as well as guys in on tryouts.

The tryouts are listed here:

Running back

  1. Ryan Fulse, Wagner
  2. D.J. Knox, Purdue
  3. Tre Watson, Texas

Wide receiver

  1. Kalan Duvenger, Virginia-Wise
  2. Marshall Ellick, Stony Brook
  3. Jovon Durante, Florida Atlantic
  4. Delante Hart-Johnson, New Mexico

Tight end

  1. Scott Orndorf, Pittsburgh
  2. Darneail Jenkins, Rocky Mountain College

Offensive line

  1. Nick Linder, Indiana
  2. Johnny Gibson, Arkansas
  3. Casey Tucker, Arizona State

Defensive line

  1. Claudy Mathieu, Notre Dame College of Ohio
  2. Mike Ramsay, Duke
  3. Kendal Vickers, Tennessee
  4. Louis Vecchio, Vanderbilt

Linebacker

  1. Jerry Iweh, Fairmount State (West Virginia)
  2. Asantay Brown, Western Michigan
  3. Otuwaseun Idowu, Pittsburgh
  4. Mason Moe, UC Davis

Cornerback

  1. Albert Smalls, Northern Illinois
  2. Marko Myers, Southeastern Florida
  3. Ajene Harris, USC
  4. Jay Liggins, Dickinson State

Safety

  1. Wesley Sutton, Northern Arizona
  2. Weston Steelhammer, Air Force
  3. Kyle Gibson, Central Florida
  4. Tyrell Gilbert, Cincinnati
  5. Mercy Maston, Boise State

Long snapper

  1. Kebin Bletzer, Boston College

The biggest name above is Weston Steelhammer, who (a) immediately has the best name in the NFL, and (b) earned a tryout with the Eagles in 2017 before his active duty with the Air Force began.

