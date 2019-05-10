Here are the players in Eagles mini-camp on tryouts

The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their first practice of the 2019 season on Friday, featuring their five draft picks, and 10 undrafted free agents. They also had a slew of players who had previous signed futures contracts with the team, as well as guys in on tryouts.
The tryouts are listed here:
Running back
- Ryan Fulse, Wagner
- D.J. Knox, Purdue
- Tre Watson, Texas
Wide receiver
- Kalan Duvenger, Virginia-Wise
- Marshall Ellick, Stony Brook
- Jovon Durante, Florida Atlantic
- Delante Hart-Johnson, New Mexico
Tight end
- Scott Orndorf, Pittsburgh
- Darneail Jenkins, Rocky Mountain College
Offensive line
- Nick Linder, Indiana
- Johnny Gibson, Arkansas
- Casey Tucker, Arizona State
Defensive line
- Claudy Mathieu, Notre Dame College of Ohio
- Mike Ramsay, Duke
- Kendal Vickers, Tennessee
- Louis Vecchio, Vanderbilt
Linebacker
- Jerry Iweh, Fairmount State (West Virginia)
- Asantay Brown, Western Michigan
- Otuwaseun Idowu, Pittsburgh
- Mason Moe, UC Davis
Cornerback
- Albert Smalls, Northern Illinois
- Marko Myers, Southeastern Florida
- Ajene Harris, USC
- Jay Liggins, Dickinson State
Safety
- Wesley Sutton, Northern Arizona
- Weston Steelhammer, Air Force
- Kyle Gibson, Central Florida
- Tyrell Gilbert, Cincinnati
- Mercy Maston, Boise State
Long snapper
- Kebin Bletzer, Boston College
The biggest name above is Weston Steelhammer, who (a) immediately has the best name in the NFL, and (b) earned a tryout with the Eagles in 2017 before his active duty with the Air Force began.
