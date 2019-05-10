Eagles power rankings roundup after the 2019 NFL Draft

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked after the 2019 NFL Draft:

Where the team improved this offseason: Running back. The Eagles traded for Jordan Howard and selected Penn State's Miles Sanders in the second round. The talent infusion will elevate a unit that ranked 28th in rushing last season (1,570 yards) and was second from the bottom in yards per attempt (3.9).

Where did the other NFC East teams rank? Cowboys (19), Washington (28), Giants (30).



#JimmySays: The Eagles are behind the Falcons and Texans. They're better than the Falcons and Texans. The Cowboys are ranked oddly low here as well.

"All the Right Moves" is both the name of a middling Tom Cruise football movie from 1983 and the correct label for what the 2017 NFL champs are doing. Philadelphia hit the ground running in the first round by leapfrogging the Texans (picking at No. 23) into the 22nd overall spot to ensure they'd land Jason Peters' eventual replacement, Andre Dillard, who will eventually look out for Carson Wentz's blind side. Other draft banter: Still appreciate the trade for running back Jordan Howard, even with Doug Pederson's squad adding a quality Penn State back ( Miles Sanders) in the second round (No. 53 overall). Anyone else feel like the Eagles are winning at life?

Where did the other NFC East teams rank? Cowboys (9), Giants (27), Washington (28).



#JimmySays: Also, did you guys hear the "BIG NEWS?" The stadium's name won't be changing for a while. BOOM!

QB Carson Wentz is equipped with everything he needs to take Philly back to the top ... except guarantee he can finally make it through a season unscathed.

Where did the other NFC East teams rank? Cowboys (15), Washington (27), Giants (30).



#JimmySays: While I'll nitpick the notion that Wentz has never made it through a season unscathed (he missed one snap in 2016), the overall point is correct. Howie Roseman has surrounded Wentz with a very good receiving corps, better weapons in the run game, and as always, an excellent offensive line. It's all there for him.

The Eagles are now one year removed from their victory lap offseason, but they still have plenty of their Super Bowl contributors and a few new toys for Carson Wentz on offense.

Where did the other NFC East teams rank? Cowboys (9), Washington (25), Giants (28).



#JimmySays: I almost feel like one of the mentioned "new toys," DeSean Jackson, is being under-discussed. He is miles better than Torrey Smith and Mike Wallace for what the Eagles have lacked in their offense.

Carson Wentz will be back and that will amp up the offense. What will Jordan Howard bring to help him?

Where did the other NFC East teams rank? Cowboys (15), Washington (28), Giants (31).

#JimmySays: To answer the question, at a minimum, Howard will be a major short yardage improvement over Josh Adams.

There's no more comfortable contingency for Carson Wentz, so it's on him to be durable and take advantage of all the bonus help the Eagles have given him. The backbone of Jim Schwartz's defense keeps this team among one of the league's most well-rounded.

Where did the other NFC East teams rank? Cowboys (11), Giants (26), Washington (30).



#JimmySays: How dare you disrespect Nate Sudfeld.

It's Carson's show now. In each of the last two years, the Philadelphia Eagles were forced to turn to backup quarterback Nick Foles after Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury. That won't be an option for the team in 2019—Foles will be leading the Jaguars this year. That makes Wentz's health the biggest potential concern looming over the team. It isn't the only one; with Jordan Hicks gone, the middle linebacker spot is iffy, and the trade of Michael Bennett was a blow to the defensive line. But the Eagles added D-line help in free agency by signing tackle Malik Jackson and bringing back Vinny Curry, and two of Philly's first three draft picks (tackle Andre Dillard and wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside) were both excellent calls. If Carson Wentz's health holds up, the Eagles are as talented and balanced as any team in the NFL. The Eagles are also as battle-tested and well-coached as any club in the league. With that said, there's no Plan B in 2019—if Wentz goes down (again), the Eagles are toast.

Where did the other NFC East teams rank? Cowboys (10), Washington (28), Giants (30).



#JimmySays: Man, Sud is taking a beating here without anyone even mentioning his name.

A season ago, the then-defending Super Bowl champions took some time to gain their footing. It wasn’t until the second half of 2018 that the club managed to put at least two wins in a row together. With reliable reserve Nick Foles off to the Jacksonville, Doug Pederson and the club must hope that young quarterback Carson Wentz can remain healthy the entire season. Thanks to Howie Roseman, this is a smartly-built football team that was playing its best football late last year and did get a chance to defend its NFL championship after a 4-6 start.

Where did the other NFC East teams rank? Cowboys (9), Giants (20), Washington (23).



#JimmySays: Obviously, everyone here is mentioning that Wentz needs to stay healthy, and they're right. It' probably also worth mentioning at some point that the rest of roster was also devastated by injuries last season (and in 2017 as well). They can really use better injury luck across the board.

