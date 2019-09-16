More Sports:

September 16, 2019

Eagles reportedly 'in the mix' for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who could be traded Tuesday

By Jimmy Kempski
Minkah.

According to a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS, the Philadelphia Eagles are "in the mix" to acquire Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick via trade, along with five other teams:

That's not the only report linking Fitzpatrick to the Eagles. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, "Philadelphia is among teams that have shown interest."

In a mailbag post last week, we reviewed the pros and cons of the Eagles dealing for Fitzpatrick, but certainly, if he's willing to play a diversified role on the Eagles' defense, something he is reportedly balking at in Miami, he would be a fantastic fit. Fitzpatrick could be a third safety with a significant role Year 1, with a starting safety job in 2020 and beyond.

If the Eagles were to swing a deal for Fitzpatrick, that would likely be the end of the Andrew Sendejo era in Philadelphia. Sendejo had a rough opening series against Washington Week 1, when he gave up a long touchdown to Vernon Davis. He also was at least partly responsible for a long touchdown Sunday night to Calvin Ridley.

"First round value" feels a little rich, but if it means a second-round pick and a role player, I believe that this is a player who is worth the price.

