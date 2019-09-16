Eagles reportedly 'in the mix' for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who could be traded Tuesday

September 16, 2019
According to a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS, the Philadelphia Eagles are "in the mix" to acquire Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick via trade, along with five other teams:
Minkah Fitzpatrick trade likely to be wrapped up by tomorrow. The Dolphins expected to get 1st round value for him. Hearing WSH, DAL, KC, PIT, PHI and SEA all in the mix. Offers are being made— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 16, 2019
That's not the only report linking Fitzpatrick to the Eagles. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, "Philadelphia is among teams that have shown interest."
In a mailbag post last week, we reviewed the pros and cons of the Eagles dealing for Fitzpatrick, but certainly, if he's willing to play a diversified role on the Eagles' defense, something he is reportedly balking at in Miami, he would be a fantastic fit. Fitzpatrick could be a third safety with a significant role Year 1, with a starting safety job in 2020 and beyond.
If the Eagles were to swing a deal for Fitzpatrick, that would likely be the end of the Andrew Sendejo era in Philadelphia. Sendejo had a rough opening series against Washington Week 1, when he gave up a long touchdown to Vernon Davis. He also was at least partly responsible for a long touchdown Sunday night to Calvin Ridley.
"First round value" feels a little rich, but if it means a second-round pick and a role player, I believe that this is a player who is worth the price.
