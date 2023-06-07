Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: CB Kelee Ringo

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll try to find a comp for fourth-round cornerback Kelee Ringo.



Previous player comp profiles

Jalen Carter | Nolan Smith | Tyler Steen | Sydney Brown

Personally, I thought Ringo was going to be a late first-round pick, on the basic premise that he's 6'2, 207, he's tough, and he runs a 4.36. But he's not just "a traits guy." He's a good player. He uses his size to his advantage, both in press coverage, on contested catches, and as a tackler. He also has good awareness in zone coverage.

Over the last two seasons, Ringo had 76 tackles, 4 INTs, 15 pass breakups, and a forced fumble. On the downside, while Ringo is gifted with size and athleticism, the knock on him on the field is that he gives up too much separation at times in man coverage. But overall, as a player, there's just no way this guy should have still been available on Day 3.

He reportedly slid due to character concerns.

We'll see in time if Ringo's ambiguous "makeup questions" ever amount to anything, but as a player the tools are certainly there, and the Eagles will have plenty of time to groom him for an eventual starting role behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

The player Ringo reminds me of is the Buccaneers' Jamel Dean, who like Ringo was a height/weight speed freak who played in the SEC at Auburn.

Measurables Kelee Ringo Jamel Dean Height 6'1 3/4" 6'1 Weight 207 206 Arm length 31 3/4" 31 3/4" 40 time 4.36 4.30 Vertical jump 33 1/2" 41" Broad jump 122" 130"



Ringo was selected 105th overall. Dean went 94th in 2019, falling to the back end of the third round due to medical concerns. Dean was a raw player who struggled at times early in his career due to technique issues, but has developed into a quality starting corner.

Similarly, Ringo will have to iron out some deficiencies at the pro level, like pattern recognition for example, but unlike Dean he isn't as likely to be thrown to the wolves as a rookie.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader