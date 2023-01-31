Seven Eagles make ESPN's list of top 50 2023 free agents

The Eagles are on the cusp of their second-ever Super Bowl title. The Eagles, with the most well-rounded roster in the NFL, will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday in Arizona. A good amount of the key cogs in the Eagles' 2022 machine, however, are scheduled to be free agents this impending offseason.

ESPN released a ranking on Tuesday of the top 50 free agents of the NFL's 2023 offseason. Seven of the 50 players are on the Eagles and are all guys who will be counted on big time against Kansas City.

Here are the Birds listed, along with their ranks and my early guess as to whether they'll be back in midnight green come next season. The article is available here for ESPN+ subscribers.

3. Javon Hargrave, DT

Prediction: Hargrave walks in free agent for a big deal elsewhere. The Eagles have a monster Jalen Hurts contract extension on the way. Money has to be saved somewhere. Young defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Milton Williams are in a position to step up in larger roles in 2023, too. Armed with the 10th pick in this upcoming NFL Draft, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Eagles add another defensive lineman as well.

13. James Bradberry, CB

Prediction: Same as Hargrave, I say Bradberry leaves for greener pastures (💰). Bradberry has been so good that he's putting himself out of the Birds' price range.

14. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S

Prediction: The first guy on this list I'm expecting to be here for 2023. The Eagles gave up minimal draft pick compensation in a preseason trade for Gardner-Johnson, but he just turned 25 last month and they'll be looking to solidify their safety with young talent given the age of Darius Slay and Bradberry likely walking.

35. Isaac Seumalo, OG

Prediction: The most unheralded of the Eagles' offensive linemen, Seumalo has been damn good in 2023, but, hey, you can't pay everyone. Much like I said regarding the NFL Draft above, it's a good bet that the Eagles are going to target the offensive line with one of their two first-round picks.

37. T.J. Edwards, LB

Prediction: Edwards turning into a steady, every-down linebacker for one of the best defenses in the NFL after going undrafted in 2019 is a remarkable turn of events. Much props to Edwards on that climb. The Eagles aren't in the business of pouring big resources into the position, but I can foresee them giving Edwards a fair deal while allowing fellow LB Kyzir White to head elsewhere. I'd envision current rookie Nakobe Dean steps up and takes over White's role in 2023 as the D's second linebacker.

39. Brandon Graham, DE

Prediction: Graham, coming off an Achilles tear that caused him to miss almost all of the 2021 season, turned in his best statistical season yet at in his age-34 season, recording double-digit sacks for the first time. He could thrive in a rotational role once again in 2023. Graham has played 178 games as an Eagles, the fourth most ever. David Akers is at the top with 188 games, so Graham would be able to break that record next fall, health pending. It seems like a situation where Graham and the Eagles are worth more to each other than they are separately and I'm sure all parties would love to see him reach that milestone.

43. Miles Sanders, RB

Prediction: Sanders turned in his best season as a pro and had two touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game, but it's well-known how the Eagles view running backs. They're not going to give Sanders a big-time second contract and may look to draft a replacement for him on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft.

Winning the Super Bowl, of course, is of the utmost importance to the fan base and organization right now, so this is certainly a future problem that will be dealt with when it gets here. Regardless of how this offseason transpires, Eagles fans should trust Howie Roseman to keep the team afloat with what he's done the two years.

