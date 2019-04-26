Eagles select Stanford WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside with 57th pick in 2019 NFL Draft

In the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, with the 57th overall pick, the Philadelphia Eagles selected WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside.

Arcega-Whiteside is a very interesting choice, in that he has a similar skill set to that of Alshon Jeffery. In 2018, he had 68 catches for 1059 yards and an impressive 14 TDs. A highlight reel:



At WR1, Alshon Jeffery was playing on low cap numbers, until now. He'll cost $14,725,000 on the cap in 2019, and $15,975,000 both in 2020 and 2021. The front office has cleared up a lot of immediate cap space by restructuring the contracts of players they believe are slam-dunk long-term Eagles, by converting their base salaries in signing bonuses, and stretching out their cap hit over the life of the contract (and beyond). It's perhaps interesting that they have not done the same with Jeffery. The reality is that Jeffery is going to have to continue to perform to see that money.



The Eagles' depth chart at wide receiver currently looks something like this:

WR 1 2 WR1 Alshon Jeffery JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR2 DeSean Jackson Shelton Gibson Slot WR Nelson Agholor Mack Hollins Braxton Miller

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice



Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader