More Sports:

April 26, 2019

Eagles select Stanford WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside with 57th pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Arcega-Whiteside-NFL-Draft_042619_usat Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside catches a ball for a touchdown during the second half against the UCLA Bruins.

In the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, with the 57th overall pick, the Philadelphia Eagles selected WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside.

Arcega-Whiteside is a very interesting choice, in that he has a similar skill set to that of Alshon Jeffery. In 2018, he had 68 catches for 1059 yards and an impressive 14 TDs. A highlight reel: 


At WR1, Alshon Jeffery was playing on low cap numbers, until now. He'll cost $14,725,000 on the cap in 2019, and $15,975,000 both in 2020 and 2021. The front office has cleared up a lot of immediate cap space by restructuring the contracts of players they believe are slam-dunk long-term Eagles, by converting their base salaries in signing bonuses, and stretching out their cap hit over the life of the contract (and beyond). It's perhaps interesting that they have not done the same with Jeffery. The reality is that Jeffery is going to have to continue to perform to see that money.

The Eagles' depth chart at wide receiver currently looks something like this:

WR 
 WR1Alshon Jeffery JJ Arcega-Whiteside  
 WR2DeSean Jackson Shelton Gibson  
 Slot WR Nelson AgholorMack Hollins Braxton Miller 


Also noteworthy is that there have been several reports this offseason that Nelson Agholor is available for trade. The Eagles exercised Agholor's fifth-year option last offseason, and he is on the Eagles' salary cap in 2019 at $9,387,000, which is now fully guaranteed. The Eagles would incur a dead money charge of the full $9,387,000 if they cut him, however, they would save the full $9,387,000 if they traded him for literally anything.

The Eagles are currently loaded up at wide receiver. I would expect to see further roster movement there.

MORE: Eagles select Penn State RB Miles Sanders with 53rd pick | Live: 2019 NFL Draft Day 2 open thread | Updated Eagles 2019 NFL Draft board | Grading the Eagles' selection of Andre Dillard

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia 2019 NFL Draft

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles select Penn State RB Miles Sanders with the 53rd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft
Miles-Sanders-NFL-Draft_042619_usat

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' selection of Andre Dillard
042619AndreDillard

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved