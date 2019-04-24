More Sports:

April 24, 2019

Report (that we already knew): Nelson Agholor available for trade

By Jimmy Kempski
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (along with common sense, and other previous reports saying the same), Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor is available for trade, especially if the Birds select a receiver early in the draft.

The Eagles exercised Agholor's fifth-year option last offseason, and he is on the Eagles' salary cap in 2019 at $9,387,000, which is now fully guaranteed. The Eagles would incur a dead money charge of the full $9,387,000 if they cut him, however, they would save the full $9,387,000 if they traded him for literally anything.

Doug Pederson heaped praise on Agholor at the NFL Combine, and noted that his numbers in 2018 were likely affected by the mid-season addition of Golden Tate.

“Nelson, oh man, love this guy," Pederson said. "He’s the first one in and the last one out. He’s a hard worker. Spends time before and after practice. Can’t say enough good things about Nelson Agholor and what he’s brought to the table and what he will continue to bring. I think last year, you look at the amount of guys we had, and then we added Golden mid-season.

"I’m not going to stand up here and say it didn’t affect Nelson. I think it did. The question was asked earlier about getting everybody the ball. In this league, it’s a challenge. And yet Nelson didn’t complain. He came to work every single day. He put in the time, he put in the work. He was a huge part of what we did. I’m excited, I love working with him.”

Even with the Tate acquisition, Agholor still had 64 catches for 736 yards and 4 TDs, which are respectable numbers. In 2017, he had 62 catches for 768 yards and 8 TDs, while also providing valuable contributions in the Eagles' playoff run.

It's notable that the Eagles brought in a few projected Day 2 wide receiver prospects on official visits to the NovaCare Complex, such as Ole Miss' A.J. Brown and Arizona State's N'Keal Harry. Certainly, if the Eagles drafted a receiver, especially early, they would try to deal Agholor, or more accurately, Agholor's roughly $9.4 million salary.

Jimmy Kempski
