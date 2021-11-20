More Sports:

November 20, 2021

Eagles sign Avonte Maddox to a three-year contract extension

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Avonte_Maddox_Eagles_Rams_NFL_Kate_Frese_092020 Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Saturday that they have signed cornerback Avonte Maddox to a three-year contract extension. Multiple media outlets are reporting that it is worth $22.5 million. That would be an average of $7.5 million.

Maddox is the fourth Eagles player to receive an in-season contract extension, after Jordan Mailata, Josh Sweat, and Dallas Goedert also signed long-term deals with the team, all within the last 10 weeks. Mailata, Sweat, Goedert, and Maddox were all a part of the 2018 draft class, as Howie Roseman asked Adam Schefter to note.

Maddox had a promising rookie season in 2018, followed by a pair of disappointing seasons in 2019 and 2020. He particularly struggled in 2020, when the Eagles misevaluated his capabilities of playing on the outside. At 5'9, 184, Maddox had difficulty covering bigger receivers. Prior to the 2020 season, Roseman spoke about his confidence in Maddox to play outside: 

"I grew up admiring the Darrell Greens and Aaron Glenns of the world, and these guys, they’re explosive, twitched-up guys who had an incredible vertical, and it’s hard to get the ball on them. Avonte’s got a lot of those same characteristics, if you look at his profile, his height, his length.

"And so nobody is talking about kinda him in the same way. This is a guy who has started on the outside for us in playoff games. He has the ability to have sticky coverage with receivers inside or out. Obviously, he’s also played on the back end. He’s got a great mentality, and he’s got a great physical skill set. He’s an explosive, twitched-up guy as well, so yeah, we feel like he’s a guy who can play all over the secondary and certainly feel comfortable with him outside as well."

In 2021, Maddox moved to the slot, where his skill set is a better fit, and he has played well. Still, a price tag of $7.5 million per season feels a little pricey at a comparatively replaceable position where players don't often cash in on the open market. The highest-paid slot corner during 2021 free agency was Mike Hilton, at $6 million per season. The highest-paid slot corner in 2020 free agency was Chris Harris, a four time Pro Bowl player, at $8.5 million.

Maddox is an ideal locker room guy, who is energetic, willing to take on any challenge, and a player who seems to love the sport and wants to get better. In that sense, he is the type of player that coaches want to have around.

However, at $7.5 million, paid at a time when Maddox is playing better but hasn't shown sustained consistency over a longer period of time, feels a little forced, especially when the team has overrated his abilities in the past.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Avonte Maddox

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Saints: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 11
Eagles-Saints-Hurts_111821_usat

Sponsored

How to tackle football season sober
Purchased - Friends watching a football game on the couch

Investigations

Broad Street Line attack captured on video was racially-motivated, SEPTA police say
SEPTA Subway Attack

Women's Health

Temple to open hospital for women's health at former cancer treatment facility
Temple Women's Health Hospital

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts opens new location on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Federal Donuts Parkway

Food & Drink

Craftsman Row Saloon's holiday pop-up is back, bringing over-the-top festive milkshakes
Gingerbread milkshake

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved